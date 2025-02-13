$6.7 Billion invested in Region Two’s education sector

–President Ali, says massive investments marks commitment to region’s growth and prosperity

UNDERSCORING his administration’s commitment to the growth and prosperity of all citizens, President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Wednesday revealed that some $6.7 billion has been invested in Region Two (Pomeroon Supenaam) in the last four years.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Exceptional Learners Centre, also known as the Special Education Needs (SEN) Unit, the President highlighted the government’s dedication to improving educational opportunities for all citizens, especially those with special needs.

This investment, he said, is a clear reflection of the administration’s commitment to maximising the potential of every citizen, emphasising that prosperity is not just financial but also stems from the sense of fulfillment that comes from meaningful work.

Also on Wednesday, the Ministry of Education turned the SOD for the $1.7 billion Cotton Field Secondary School while Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand also commissioned the newly constructed Onderneeming Primary School valued at $154,551,596.

According to the President, this takes the overall investment in the region to almost $9 billion.

Dr. Ali also addressed teachers in the region, especially those working in special education, assuring them that their efforts were deeply valued. “Your prosperity is higher and richer because of the work you do,” he said, adding that the satisfaction derived from their work was an invaluable reward that transcended material wealth.

The President stressed that the government’s focus on human capital development was vital for the country’s future. “It is maximising the potential of every citizen. That is what is key for us, that is what is important for us,” he said, reaffirming that education remains a cornerstone of the administration’s vision.

“And I want to continue to tell you the teachers of this country that as our economy continues to grow, your life will continue to improve, and the prosperity will continue to grow.”

With significant improvements in the region’s academic outcomes, Dr. Ali pointed out that Region Two is now leading in the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) performance and producing high-quality students. He also noted the progress made in teacher training, with nearly all teachers in the region now either trained or enrolled for training programmes.

“We now have almost all the teachers in this region either trained or enrolled for training,” he said, emphasising the critical importance of teacher development. Through initiatives such as the GOAL scholarship programme, many educators have become trained graduates, further contributing to the advancement of education in the region.

Additionally, President Ali highlighted the direct financial support provided to families in Region Two through the “Because We Care” cash grant initiative, with $1.7 billion transferred directly into the pockets of parents over the last four years.

Dr. Ali reaffirmed his government’s unwavering support for educators and their role in shaping the nation’s future.

The commissioning of the Exceptional Learners Centre marks a significant milestone in Guyana’s ongoing efforts to provide quality education to every child, regardless of their needs, and to continue fostering a prosperous and inclusive future for all.

The centre, constructed at a cost of $94.7 million, is funded by the Government of Guyana through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and executed by local contractor Builder’s Engineering & Architectural Consultancy.