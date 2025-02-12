-WPA’s David Hinds admits APNU+AFC gov’t had plans to spend on ‘its people’ despite passage of no-confidence motion

THE Co-Leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), David Hinds has stated that the APNU+AFC coalition government had plans to make certain provisions for their “people” even after their government was toppled by the passage of the 2018 no-confidence motion.

Hinds, whose party was part of the then coalition administration, made this appalling revelation on his show, “Politics 101.”

He said: “It’s also partly true that when we were in government, we did not see the racial light and did not recognise that whatever we do, we must never leave government with our people exposed…” adding that he is prepared to give the APNU+AFC government a “pass” on almost everything except that.

He then claimed that he raised this with an APNU+AFC minister.

Hinds said that this minister told him: “We gon give them a lil thing 18 months before the election,” but admitted that these plans were blocked because the no-confidence motion made it difficult for money to be spent.

Hinds said that he is not prepared to let this slide as the aim is to ensure it won’t happen again.

“I am clear if I get into government, what I am using government for,” he then stated.

The no-confidence motion was introduced by then Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on December 21, 2018.

Even though it was in caretaker mode, reports have indicated that the former government committed a number of infractions during that period.

For instance, the APNU+AFC coalition abused the Contingency Fund, withdrawing large sums long after losing the no-confidence motion, and leaving a total of $4.2 billion of uncleared Contingency Fund advances, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Ashni Singh said on December 4, 2020.

Also, the previous APNU+AFC administration has faced criticism for the series of questionable transactions it executed, especially when it lost the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, last week, called out the Opposition for its audacity to even attempt to finger anyone in an allegation of misconduct, when there is documented evidence of their actions while in office.

On the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) in July 2020, even after the APNU+AFC lost the election and refused to give up power, there were 23 transactions for the sale or lease of land at Plantation Ogle, Chateau Margot and Le Ressouvenir which lacked the requisite framework.

However, it gets worse, Dr. Ali said.

As he elaborated on what occurred in 2015-2020, he contended that the APNU+AFC was “callous” in their actions.

In most of those transactions on the ECD, less than 10 per cent of the total purchase price was collected, the President revealed.

Even while the Opposition wants to preach transparency and fairness, Dr. Ali highlighted that the PPP/C government collects 30 per cent as down payment, along with a series of rigid conditions, as opposed to less than 10 per cent like the APNU+AFC did.

In some instances, the APNU+AFC vested the property in the purchaser’s name with no conditions met, Dr. Ali said, adding that there were many cases of these prime State properties being undervalued.

In several instances, two of the applicants never even paid the lease fee.

As for the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), 22 transactions were entered into at Plantation Peter’s Hall by the APNU+AFC.

The lease transactions had a minimum term of 20-25 years, he said, and there was no public process, but instead, Dr. Ali said that the APNU+AFC “handpicked” the individuals that benefitted.

APNU+AFC set the lease fee for these prime lands at only $12,000 per acre per month, he said. As of July 2020, $36 million was received against properties valued over $10 billion.

In Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), under the APNU+AFC, the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) undertook 148 agreements of sale without public processes, the President stated.

This is in sharp contrast to the operations of the PPP/C administration, which has and is working to regularise lands in Linden for the ordinary Guyanese.

Similar actions which were recorded on the ECD and EBD also happened at Wales, and as he spoke on those contentious transactions under the APNU+AFC, the President said: “This is the reality.”