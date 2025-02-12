News Archives
Teacher remanded for allegedly raping student, 12
Dahlerus Courtman
A 25-year-old teacher of Three Miles Potaro Road, Bartica, has been remanded to prison for the rape of an underage female student.
Dahlerus Courtman was hauled before Magistrate Teriq Mohammed at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court for engaging in sexual activity with a child by abusing a position of trust.
He was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison until March 7.
Courtman was arrested by police on February 5, after the matter was reported. The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that the victim is 12 years old.

