Guyana, UK explore new avenues for partnership to accelerate national projects

AS Guyana and the United Kingdom (UK) continue to explore new avenues for partnership on investments to accelerate various national projects for economic development, Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh, on Tuesday met with a team from the United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF) Department led by UK High Commissioner to Guyana, Ms. Jane Miller.

According to information from the Ministry of Finance, the UKEF team included the Global Head of Business Origination, Vomic Nur Shah; Regional Head, Business Origination (Americas and South Asia), George Hames; and UKEF Country Head for Guyana, Mr. Camilo Neira.

During the meeting, Dr. Singh expressed appreciation to the UK for the support provided to the government’s development agenda in various sectors, while the visiting officials noted that Guyana is a strategic priority and that UKEF is looking forward to providing further financing for priority projects in the country.

Also joining were UK’s Country Director for Trade and Investment at the British High Commission, Sherwyn Naughton, and several technical officials of the Ministry of Finance.