President Trump on the ‘deep state,’ the media and USAID

DURING his first term as president, I did a column in which I supported Mr Trump’s perception of the American media.

Mr Trump argued that the American media landscape is not as open, democratic and unbiased as the world thinks. My column yesterday was on the American media, so I will move on to the existence of the “deep state” which is a parallel power to the American Government.

No other person in the entire world has popularised the concept of the “deep state” more than Mr Trump. But when Mr Trump was a little boy, Marxist sociologists and Third World socialists had written about the “deep state,” but they gave it the name, “the military-industrial complex.”

This is an invisible, conspiratorial but perhaps the most powerful actor in American society. It is a combination of arms manufacturers, high-ranking military officers and the state intelligence establishment.

From the 1960s onwards, the left-wing literature on the military-industrial complex is simply bottomless. No living or dead American has come closer to facing the wrath of the “deep state” than Mr Trump. As presidential candidate eight years ago, Mr Trump saw how the media and the “deep state” conspired against him.

But it was when he became president the “deep state” went to work to undermine his presidency, which led to his impeachment. The “deep state” wanted either to remove Mr Trump or render his presidency ineffective.

The core of the conspiracy was that he was beholden to the Russian government and as president will be blackmailed by the Russians. It was a demonic onslaught against Mr Trump which was initiated by then sitting president, Barack Obama. No evidence was found against Mr Trump.

Mr Trump is afraid that the deep state will come at him again, and he has fired the first salvo. How it is going to end? No one knows, but we should note the fear expressed by the Russian president for Mr Trump’s well-being. Let’s look at USAID. Contrary to what the world thinks of USAID, it is a highly conspiratorial body that operates as the hatchet man for the US Government.

The USAID has a perfect smile which has attracted the world and the world has been unable to see beyond the inviting face. That impressive visage is one of humanitarian mission. Money from USAID goes for a plethora of mercy operations from disease control to eradication of illiteracy in less developed countries.

There are, however, many reports that highlight that the USAID has a lethal political agenda – regime change. The USAID is the American Government’s vehicle for undermining and removing governments that the US wants to have replaced.

We must also consider the voluminous literature that highlights the role of USAID in the efforts of the Kennedy administration to overthrow the Cheddi Jagan premiership.

But since we are on the subject of Guyana, it should be recorded for the enrichment of Guyana’s historiography the role of the USAID in post-independence Guyana. The USAID helped to birth the Guyana Human Rights Association in 1979, Red Thread, Stabroek News, the Alliance For Change and SASOD.

It was through the initiative of the USAID as requested by Sheila Holder that the AFC acquired the service of its Jamaican consultant Alstrom Stewart for the 2015 national and regional elections.

The USAID office in Guyana singlehandedly formed the LGBT organisation known by its acronym, SASOD. The first office of SASOD on Thomas Street, Kitty, was paid for by the USAID. From the time of its birth, SASOD has been bankrolled by USAID with the high point of the relationship being 2012.

The story of USAID’s role in toppling many Third World governments is well documented and can easily be researched, particularly through books on Cuba, Chile, Nicaragua and the Middle East. One of the fears leftist governments have is the USAID’s use of resources to fund opposition parties that the US government favours.

One must however acknowledge the humanitarian work USAID does in the Third World. Its track record in this respect is impressive and it was a relief to hear, Secretary Of State, Mr. Rubio says that aid money for vaccines and disease control will continue.

But many Third World governments will not shed a tear for the dissolution of the USAID by Mr Trump. The USAID, if it survives, should stick to developmental projects and stop using aid money to overthrow left-wing governments.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.