Three additional generators procured for Region Two – Kesh Nandlall

IN an effort to enhance power stability and boost electricity generation in Region Two, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has procured three additional generators.

This was disclosed by Kesh Nandlall, Head of GPL’s Executive Management Committee, during an interview with media operatives at Onderneeming.

Nandlall stated that the new generators will significantly improve the region’s power generation capacity and provide a clean addition to the grid. He emphasised GPL’s commitment to strengthening the national grid.

The newly acquired generators will serve as a backup, supplying an additional six megawatts of power to the Essequibo Coast.

“We are heading in the right direction. Our goal is to make Guyana’s national grid smarter and more resilient,” Nandlall said.

Upon hearing the news, Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, expressed her satisfaction, noting that the business community has been advocating for this improvement.

She highlighted the region’s rapid expansion, particularly in the area of tourism, which makes a stable electricity supply even more essential. De Silva commended GPL for taking this proactive step.

Residents had recently called for such a measure following periodic power outages in the region.

With an increase in weekend visitor arrivals and a growing hospitality sector, a reliable power supply is crucial for sustaining business operations and ensuring continued economic development.