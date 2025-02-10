President Ali mulls construction of municipal airports in Berbice, Lethem

-as part of massive plans targetting several regions

-says enhanced infrastructure critical to economic advancement

WHILE Guyana is well on its way to enhancing its infrastructure, meeting its ambitious economic targets will require significant additional work which when completed, will help to create intricate interconnected networks both domestically and with our immediate neighbours.

This is the belief of President, Dr Irfaan Ali, who during an Energy Perspective Podcast which was released on Sunday, stated that there is still an ‘enormous gap’ to where he envisions the country should be.

“We have started to address critical infrastructure that is linked to economic expansion, creation of new wealth, the support to the agriculture sector, and, of course, the efficiency in the transport system.”

In this context, the President noted that the construction of municipal airports, akin to the Eugene F Correia International Airport at Ogle, on the East Coast of Demerara, might be imminent.

He pointed to the massive buzz ongoing in Region Six as an example. Already, the region is seeing a complete overhaul to its infrastructure with plans to link Guyana to its eastern neighbour, Suriname.

Already, officials have laid the terms for the construction of a bridge across the Corentyne River connecting the two countries.

“Let’s start from our link to Suriname. Now that bridge is very critical. It opens up a whole new host of opportunity for us. When you look at the development that we’re going to do at Palmyra, it is my estimation that somewhere in Berbice we will need to have a municipal airport like Ogle, you will have to have the development of a municipal airport.”

With these advancements, the President also reiterated the idea of developing a second gas plant and a deep-water port.

“Then the plans of bringing the second gas development to Berbice, Region Six, that is going to be massive, that will have a number of off takers, maybe a huge industrial zone. You have to build that deep-water port … that is part of the plan,” the Head of State explained.

There is also growing potential for an aluminium plant in the area, taking advantage of reserves shared with Suriname, along with the arrival of cheaper energy. This, coupled with Suriname’s own development, opens up possibilities for a strong and fruitful partnership.

“These are what I would say are just the tip of the iceberg.”

Further, to match the ongoing development in Region Six and Region Four, the government will also have to focus on enhancing the farming infrastructure in Region Five.

“And then when you come over to Region Five, you definitely have to also expand the roadways [and] focus heavily on agriculture production, modernisation of the agricultural system.”

We’re looking now at the new all-weather access road to Sandhills that will connect you directly into Bartica, Region Seven, going all the way to the hinterland, developing Region Seven into a major tourism and mining hub.

UNLOCKING MORE TRADE: BRAZIL

The President further touched on plans to strengthen the Brazil and Guyana connection, highlighting too that a municipal airport in Lethem, Region Nine, may also be needed.

“And then you have, of course, a road going to Brazil, connected to the new quarter port, the development; we have to develop another municipal airport of Lethem, because there’s tremendous potential there. Further in the hinterland, Region Seven will see major advancements.

“With all the support services, we have two major mines, large-scale mines, which will come into operation by 2027/ 2028. So Bartica, Region Seven, will be a major aspect and Region 10 to support those investment and initiative.”

Meanwhile, in Linden, substantial investments are being made to establish the town as a key service hub, not just for mining, but also for industries such as forestry and bauxite.

Bringing his attention back to the coast, President Ali pointed out that the development in Region Three is already underway, with significant progress taking place. The connection between Region Two and Region Three is being strengthened, particularly through development of the Essequibo River area for tourism and heavy investments in agricultural production.

“So, it’s an exciting future, but it is infrastructure that is linked structurally to economic expansion, growth, integration and the building out of our economy beyond our borders,” President Ali said.