Home Affairs Ministry reminds foreign travellers of mandatory immigration procedures at ports of entry, exit

THE Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) has reminded all foreign travellers entering and leaving Guyana of the mandatory immigration procedures in place to ensure compliance with the Laws of Guyana.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the ministry said that these laws are enforced under the Immigration Act, Chapter 14:02.

All foreign travellers entering or leaving Guyana must present themselves to an immigration officer at the designated Ports of Entry and Exit. Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in strict enforcement measures, the ministry warned.

Any individual found in Guyana without a valid entry stamp or a permit (immigration form) indicating their entry date can be subject to deportation. Further, any foreign traveller who departs Guyana without properly presenting themselves to an immigration officer at an official Port of Exit can be refused re-entry or be disbarred upon attempting to return.

The ministry stated that to facilitate proper immigration processing, travellers must use the following designated Ports of Entry and Exit in various parts of Guyana: Region One-​ Morawhanna; Region Two- ​Charity; Region Three –​Parika; Region Four –​Georgetown, Eugene F Correia International Airport (Ogle, East Coast Demerara), and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, (Timehri, East Bank Demerara); Region Six- ​Moleson Creek, New Amsterdam – Springlands; Region Seven- ​Bartica and Eteringbang; and in Region Nine – Lethem.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its press release urged all travellers to comply with the abovementioned immigration requirements to avoid legal consequences.

It pointed out that these measures are in place to uphold national security and maintain orderly travel procedures.