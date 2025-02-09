Work progressing smoothly on massive Onderneeming solar farm

WORK is progressing smoothly on the establishment of the massive solar farm at Onderneeming in Region Two, officials said following an inspection of the project site, on Saturday.

Once completed, the farm, which will be supplemented by another in Charity, will generate crucial power for the region.

The contract for the project was signed in March 2023, detailing the installation of five megawatts of solar capacity at Onderneeming, supported by 7.5 megawatts of battery storage, and three megawatts of solar power at Charity, with 4.5 megawatts of battery power.

Both installations are part of the Guyana Utility-Scale Photovoltaic Programme (GUYSOL), a government initiative aimed at diversifying the country’s energy mix by incorporating large-scale solar farms. This project marks a crucial step in Guyana’s transition to sustainable and resilient energy solutions.

Kesh Nandlall, Head of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Executive Management Committee, highlighted the project’s social and economic impact.

He said that the initiative includes training 50 women in solar photovoltaic (PV) installation, offering paid apprenticeships and supporting job-development programmes for both men and women, including individuals with disabilities.

The solar farms will significantly reduce carbon emissions and lower electricity costs, providing affordable and reliable power to Region Two residents.

Additionally, the project will enhance the management of isolated power systems in Essequibo and Linden, strengthening energy security while developing local expertise in solar technology.

Amir Dillawar, GPL’s Programme Coordinator, reported that over 15 acres of forested land was cleared to facilitate the project. Since the sod-turning ceremony in September 2024, substantial civil works have taken place.

Currently, the project is in the pile-driving phase, with 100 piles being installed daily. Onderneeming, the larger of the two farms, is the most advanced in construction. Based on the current pace, the solar farms are expected to be completed by December 2025.

Project Manager, Tong Tiguan of SUMEC Complete Equipment, said that over 40 local labourers have been employed, with workers actively engaged on-site every day.

Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva expressed her enthusiasm for the project, emphasising its long-term economic and social benefits.

She highlighted that renewable energy will provide stable and increased power availability, boosting tourism, manufacturing, and other industries in the region.

The solar farm project is being executed by SUMEC Complete Equipment and Engineering Company Limited, in collaboration with XJ Group Corporation. It is financed through the Guyana/Norway partnership, with a total investment of US$83.3 million, managed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The GUYSOL programme is primarily funded by the Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund (GRIF), established under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS). Originally created by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government, this fund directs revenue from Guyana’s climate services into low-carbon projects.

The initiative had been stalled for five years under the APNU+AFC administration. However, since returning to office, the PPP/C government has revived and advanced the project.

With completion set for December 2025, these solar farms mark a significant milestone in Guyana’s renewable energy expansion, reducing reliance on fossil fuels while promoting sustainable development.