Barbados Pride wrap up dominant innings and 54-run win over West Indies Academy

AS expected, Barbados Pride comfortably completed a commanding innings and 54-run victory over West Indies Academy on yesterday’s final day of their day/night West Indies Championship encounter at Kensington Oval.

With the Academy reeling at 211-6 overnight, the Pride needed just four wickets to seal the win, and they did so with minimal resistance. However, the visitors found a small silver lining in Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, who converted his overnight 71 into a well-crafted unbeaten century, finishing on 103 not out as his team was bowled out for 288.

Despite his valiant effort, it was Jomel Warrican (6-104) and Ramon Simmonds (4-43) who dictated terms, tearing through the Academy’s lower order to complete a dominant all-round performance for the hosts.

Scores: Barbados Pride 581-9 dec (Kraigg Brathwaite 212, Jonathan Drakes 117, Leniko Boucher 65; Johann Layne 4-85, Joshua Bishop 4-137); West Indies Academy 239 (Rivaldo Clarke 78, Joshua Bishop 57 not out; Chaim Holder 6-70, Jomel Warrican 2-57) & 288 (Carlon Bowen-Tuckett 103 not out, Teddy Bishop 58; Ramon Simmonds 4-43, Jomel Warrican 6-104)

Bowen-Tuckett and Zishan Motara (10) resumed the day hoping to stage a fightback, but Warrican struck early, bowling the latter to open the floodgates.

Johann Layne (27) showed brief resistance, putting together a stubborn stand with Bowen-Tuckett, who was determined to reach his milestone. The wicketkeeper-batsman eventually raised his century, a lone highlight in an otherwise disappointing innings for the Academy.

However, once Layne was caught off Warrican, the end came swiftly. Simmonds claimed his fourth wicket when he had McKenny Clarke (1) caught behind, before Warrican fittingly wrapped things up when he bowled Jediah Blades (4) to complete a superb eight-wicket match haul.

The win cemented Barbados Pride’s dominance in the contest, having amassed 581-9 declared in their lone innings. (Sportsmax)