EMTs hailed for swift response in rescuing pinned truck driver at Lusignan

IN the face of chaos and destruction, two Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) -Phebe Scott and Lynsia Pyle- demonstrated exceptional bravery and skill, saving the life of a truck driver who was pinned inside his vehicle after a horrific crash at Lusignan Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

According to a release from the Guyana Fire Service, Ambulance#23 and crew together with water tender #102 from Melanie Fire Station, responded to the accident call approximately 11:25 hrs on the day in question.

“Upon arrival, EMT Scott immediately climbed onto the truck and mobilised a rescue operation while rendering medical care to the driver, who was later removed and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital by EMTs in conscious state,” the release stated.

The truck driver who was later identified as 28-year-old Atash Singh, lost control of his truck and collided with a car and a house causing severe damages to both properties.

Singh suffered severe avulsion to the right side of his face and laceration to his right arm, while the driver of the car, 31-year-old Jameela Kelvin, sustained abrasion about the body and pains to the shoulder.

The accident also caused severe damages to a two-storey concrete building owned by Bibi Navia Shaffie, at Lot 2 B Area H Lusignan Public Road, East Coast Demerara; however, no life was lost.

As such, the Guyana Fire Service is once again encouraging all drivers to apply the five 5 Cs of Driving: Care, Caution, Courtesy, Consideration and Commonsense when on the roadways, as this will help to keep our roads safe while reducing the incidents of road accidents.