-President Ali rubbishes claim that Terrence Campbell was asked to be Prime Ministerial Candidate

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has shut down the purported claim by businessman Terrence Campbell that he was asked to be the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) prime ministerial candidate.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the President wrote: “I have noted a post by Terrence Campbell in which he claimed that I approached him to be my prime ministerial candidate for the 2020 General and Regional Elections. This is completely false. I never approached Terrence Campbell to be a prime ministerial candidate for me or the People’s Progressive Party/Civic.

“We have had many discussions on political matters in the past. During our time in opposition, I stated to him and others that the PPP/C is the only national party and that our policies are pro-people and pro-Guyana. At no time did I make an offer for him to be a prime ministerial candidate.”

Dr. Ali then defended Vice President and PPP General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, against Campbell’s claims.

President Alit wrote: “The Vice President and General Secretary does not attack anyone; he responds factually and politically to statements and issues. It seems that there is a belief among some in the country that they can attack the PPP and its leadership without expecting a response.”

Notably, PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo has consistently reiterated that the government’s ambitious stewardship of Guyana will not be dulled by critics.

Since 2020, the government has placed heavy emphasis on enhancing public infrastructure, healthcare, and education in order to give all Guyanese access to tertiary education and work prospects.

Key accomplishments include: Employment for 50,000 to 60,000 previously jobless individuals; an increase in disposable income in the public sector by $90 billion; delivery of over 33,000 house lots; provision of government scholarships to 50,000 persons; doubling of the old-age pension; restoration and expansion of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant for all school children; restoration of the Joint Services bonus; reversal of over 200 taxes and fees; implementation of a comprehensive infrastructure plan, including 140 kilometres of four-lane roads and over 400 bridges; stimulating non-oil investments and removing taxes on private healthcare and education; rolling out a transformative healthcare plan with 12 new hospitals and advancing the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.