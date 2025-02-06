Pensioner dies after collision with lorry on Covent Garden Public Road

POLICE in Regional Division 4 ‘B’ are investigating a tragic accident that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 06:25 hours on the Covent Garden public road, East Bank Demerara.

The accident involved Motor Lorry #GAF 9065, owned and driven by 21-year-old Joshua Lim, a resident of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, and 65-year-old pedal cyclist Vakeanand Sukdeo, of Lot 113 Back Street, Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Investigations revealed that Sukdeo was riding his bicycle south along the western driving lane of the Covent Garden public road when Lim, driving north along the eastern driving lane, approached an open space between the concrete median separating the two carriageways. As Lim made a right turn (east) onto the eastern carriageway, he collided with the pedal cyclist.

The impact caused Sukdeo to fall onto the road surface, resulting in injuries to his body. The Ambulance Service was summoned to the scene and arrived shortly with a team of Emergency Medical Technicians, who examined Sukdeo and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The deceased was subsequently escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where he awaits a post-mortem examination. Lim was arrested and placed in custody, where he is assisting with the investigation as authorities seek to determine the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.