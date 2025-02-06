Human Services Ministry spearheads nationwide Family Violence Act campaign in 25 schools

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has reaffirmed its commitment to combating violence within the education system through a comprehensive two-day Family Violence Act training conducted in 25 secondary schools across Guyana.

This impactful initiative, executed from January 30-31, targeted Regions Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, Nine, and 10, reaching 1,704 students (720 males and 984 females).

Spearheaded by the Ministry’s Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit (SODVPU), in collaboration with the Family Enhancement Services Section (FESS) and the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), the campaign educated the students on the new Family Violence legislation that was passed last year.

The act affords protection in cases involving domestic violence by the granting of a protection order, to provide the police with powers of arrest where a domestic violence offence occurs and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Additionally, the effects of critical issues such as youth violence, bullying, and harmful social norms prevalent in school environments were also discussed with the students.

Participating secondary institutions included Vergenoegen, Zeeburg, L’Aventure, Westminster, Diamond, Tutorial Academy, North Georgetown, Cummings Lodge, Plaisance, Buxton, Mahaicony, Fort Wellington, Rosignol, Lower Corentyne, Canje Secondary, Black Bush, Bartica, Three Miles, St Ignatius, Aishalton, Christianburg, Wisburg, New Silver City, and Linden Foundation. Students from the Mahaicony Technical Institute also participated.

The campaign went beyond simply identifying problems. It focused on empowering students with practical strategies for conflict resolution, raising awareness of the devastating consequences of bullying, and providing comprehensive information about available support services.

Students were educated on how to access resources such as the 914 Hotline, CPA Hotline, the Imatter App, the Survivors’ Advocate Programme, and direct reporting mechanisms at the ministry’s various locations.

The Hon Dr Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, commended the collaborative efforts across departments, emphasising the critical need for this campaign to address the pervasive issue of bullying and violence within schools.

“This campaign is intended to ensure that our students are aware of our services within the ministry and how they can utilise the reporting services to get to any one of the agencies, notably 914,” Minister Persaud stated.

She said the campaign’s scope extends beyond the immediate issues of bullying and violence, focusing on equipping both perpetrators and victims with constructive conflict-resolution skills.

“The campaign, on a deeper level, speaks to the impact of violence. It speaks to both the perpetrator and the victim. We need to ensure that young people do not see the resolution of conflict in a violent way,” the minister stated.

This work is further strengthened by the ministry’s foundational programme, developed through the Spotlight Initiative which saw persons from within the ministry being trained to aid in the cessation of violence.

It targeted the age group of 13 to 25 and included stakeholders who are also working to end violence within the country.

Meanwhile, Dr Cona Husbands, Head of the SODVPU, emphasised the campaign’s strategic approach, stating: “This initiative builds upon our successful primary school outreach last November and signifies a sustained, long-term commitment to fostering safe and supportive learning environments.”

Dr Husbands further announced the campaign’s expansion into tertiary institutions and technical institutes, underscoring the ministry’s dedication to reaching all levels of education.

Over the past few years, the ministry through its various departments has been going into schools to educate students on the devastating effects of bullying and violence.

SODVPU aims to engage over 5,000 students in the coming months through this ongoing sensitisation programme.

This proactive campaign reflects the ministry’s broader strategy of implementing impactful programmes and policies to mitigate violence across all segments of Guyanese society.

By empowering youth with knowledge and providing access to vital resources, the ministry is laying the foundation for safer schools and communities, ultimately contributing to a significant reduction in domestic violence and other forms of interpersonal aggression.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security recognises that investing in the empowerment of young people is essential to creating a more secure and harmonious future for Guyana. (DPI)