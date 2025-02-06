Health Ministry hosts neurological seminar to enhance healthcare skills

THE Ministry of Health’s Disability and Rehabilitation Services, in collaboration with Northwell Health, hosted a one-day Neurological Seminar, on Wednesday, aimed at improving the knowledge and skills of healthcare workers in the field of neurology. The event brought together 45 healthcare professionals eager to enhance their expertise in this critical area.

The seminar covered essential topics such as stroke management, traumatic brain injury, early identification of neurological disorders, spasticity, and other key issues facing patients with neurological conditions. Participants benefitted from valuable insights and practical techniques designed to enhance patient care and improve outcomes.

Representatives from Northwell Health shared global best practices and innovative strategies for managing complex neurological cases, equipping attendees with cutting-edge tools to integrate into their daily practice. This collaboration highlights the importance of ongoing education and training for healthcare professionals, ensuring they remain up-to-date with the latest advancements in the field.

The Ministry of Health is committed to fostering partnerships that contribute to the development of Guyana’s healthcare system and the overall well-being of its citizens. Initiatives like the Neurological Seminar empower healthcare providers, enabling them to effectively address the challenges associated

with neurological conditions and improve access to specialised care across the country.