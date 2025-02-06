Country comes first: Martin Carter, Eusi Kwayana, Rupert Roopnaraine and the MCC

I AGREED, a long time ago, that I would respond to the untold number of questions I get about clarification on issues raised in my columns. I never followed through with my promise with any consistency. I think I offered one or two responses, then I stopped. A few weeks ago, I decided I have an obligation to people who read my columns.

Here now is the second article in my promise. I will do the answers from time to time. I begin with a conversation I had with former President, Donald Ramotar last week. He called to say that he disagreed with my acceptance that Martin Carter was the informer inside the PPP that gave information to British intelligence at the beginning of the 1950s. Released British intelligence documents for that period gave the codename, “Lascar” to the informer. President Ramotar said he thinks “Lascar” was Burnham.

Although President Ramotar disagreed with my identification, he did concede that the argument against Carter was strong. I think the case against him is so formidable, profound and evidential that his defenders will have to resort to comic book stories to exonerate him.

At the beginning of history and at the end of history, there will never be another innocent Martin Carter because humans do not behave the way the British colonial office treated Carter. Humans simply do not behave that way or ever behaved that way. Once you are an extremist, you will forever be stereotyped.

Carter must be the only extremist in human history that was never stereotyped. And the reason why he was not stereotyped was because his handlers in British intelligence knew what they were doing. Briefly here is the fairytale story of a man named Martin Carter, who became Guyana’s national poet.

After proclaiming himself as Guyana’s leading communist and a self-confessed admirer of tyrannical Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, Carter picketed Princess Ann and insulted her with the words on his placard which demanded that she go back home. He was later removed by the PPP leadership in the early 1950s for extremist communist activities.

By some weird contorted psychology on the part of the British Government, Carter turned up as a high-level employee of the British colonial office in Georgetown. Then later a big employee of Bookers in Guyana, then left Bookers and took a job with the PNC government, then went back to Bookers. Carter had no university training in anything, yet was the PRO for one of the world’s leading imperialist companies.

Why did British colonialism so trusted an extremist communist? Why Bookers’ imperialism in Guyana so trusted an extremist communist? He was one of the persons, British colonialism relied on and Bookers embraced him because they knew he was working for British intelligence services. It is really comic book stuff to say that British colonialism and British imperialism just loved Carter. That is like saying President Donald Trump love the Iranian President and would do anything for him.

I got a few emails on two subjects. One is Eusi Kwayana. I was asked why I am so agitated against Mr. Kwayana. This question was as a result of a column last week on Kwayana. I intensely admired Kwayana until the 2020 election fiasco revealed his Freudian mind. In his older age, Kwayana revealed who

he was all these decades. He supported permanent power in Guyana in 2020 because, for him, it was an entitlement of African Guyanese.

I would never have believed that the WPA leadership I was so close to as a young radical leftist would support rigged elections in Guyana. That was unimaginable for me. It broke my heart. I repeat right now what I have said in umpteen columns. I did not vote for the PPP in 2020. I voted for the

Amerindian Party of Lenox Shuman. When the rigging started on that fateful morning of Tuesday, March 3, I saw my country disappearing in front of my eyes.

Country comes first. Whoever won the election was not a problem for me. My nightmare was that I was witnessing the demise of my country with the return of permanent power. Country always comes first. I expected Kwayana in March 2020 to put the country first.

Finally, I got three emails asking me about the Mulatto/Creole class (MCC). The specific question was in relation to Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine. Readers wanted to know how an East Indian could be a MCC person. The MCC is not only an ethnic/class construct. It is also a cultural concept.

Light complexioned Christian, middle class East Indians saturated in Western culture are described in West Indian, Marxist epistemology as Indo-Saxons. Examples are the Luckhoo clan, the Ramsahoye clan. Roopnaraine is quintessentially an MCC personality.