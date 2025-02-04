The PNCR/APNU/AFC’s legacy of failure versus the PPP/C’s record of delivering for the people

Dear Editor,

As we approach the General and Regional Elections later this year, the PNCR/APNU/AFC is once again presenting themselves before the Guyanese people with grand promises, hoping to erase the painful memories of their most recent tenure from 2015 to 2020. Their record stands as irrefutable proof of incompetence, mismanagement, and blatant disregard for the well-being of Guyanese citizens.

Guyanese should not forget how this nation was hoodwinked by the PNCR/APNU/AFC with hollow promises of prosperity, development and a brighter future leading to the 2015 General and Regional Elections.

However, once they got hold of power, our citizens were placed in an economic and social stranglehold with the imposition of draconian economic measures and wasteful spending, which plunged our country and its citizens into deep poverty while their friends and cronies were the only ones living the “Good Life” David Granger promised.

Readers will recall that at the onset of their tenure, the PNCR-led coalition wasted no time in imposing, on the backs of the Guyanese people, over 200 new and increased burdensome taxes and fees. The Granger Administration placed VAT on essential goods and services, including water, electricity, data, medical services, private education, agriculture and mining equipment, introduced a new environmental tax, and increased several fees and licenses – a move that hurt small enterprises – not even the huckster and donkey cart man was not spared. Vehicle import duties surged, while the implementation of draconian mining and forestry regulations crippled these industries.

Despite their promises of revitalising the sugar industry, they closed the Skeldon, Rose Hall, Enmore, and Wales estates, resulting in over 7,000 sugar workers losing their jobs and devastating thousands of families. Their mismanagement of the oil and gas sector led to a highly criticised, lopsided contract, leaving Guyana with a mere 2% royalty. Lest we forget the story behind the US$18M signing bonus, which Winston Jordan claimed was a ‘gift’.

Unemployment skyrocketed due to poor governance in key sectors such as agriculture and mining, causing these sectors to collapse. Construction was ground to a halt, local and foreign investment reached a standstill, and the economic burden on Guyanese soared to new heights. Incompetent economic management and these burdensome measures resulted in a job loss estimated to have exceeded 40,000. Our nation was one without hope.

To rub salt in the wound, the PNCR/APNU/AFC squandered billions of dollars on failed projects riddled with corruption, including the D’Urban Park Project, where millions of taxpayers’ funds went unaccounted for, and the Sussex Street bond rental scandal, where the government paid over $14 million per month for an inadequate facility. Cronies and other members of the PNC/APNU/AFC ‘friends and family’ clique stole billions of taxpayer dollars through a host of corrupt deals such as single-sourcing of overpriced drugs which were never delivered in many cases, land giveaways, etc.

Additional corruption scandals included procurement fraud in the then Ministry of Public Health, where contracts were awarded to unqualified companies and the mismanagement of funds allocated for school feeding programs. The APNU/AFC also engaged in dubious transactions involving state lands, selling prime real estate at undervalued prices to financiers and their cronies. Under the coalition, Ministers were either diverting Government businesses to their private companies or collecting gold bangles. Under the PNCR/APNU/AFC, corruption and mismanagement were at their highest in post-independent Guyana.

One would have expected that the successful No-Confidence Motion on December 21, 2018, would have halted the deep-rooted corruption and opened the eyes of the PNCR/APNU/AFC. But they had no regard for our Constitution and illegally held onto power until 2020, plunging our nation into political instability. During this period, the Granger Administration splurged hundreds of millions of state funds without the approval of the National Assembly. Their attempt to rig the 2020 elections, including inflating numbers in Region 4’s declaration and defying court orders, obstructed transparency and delayed democracy for five months until they were removed from office in August 2020.

During their tenure, healthcare services deteriorated due to underinvestment, leading to medicine shortages, poorly maintained facilities, and corrupt procurement practices. Infrastructure development was neglected, with major roads and bridges falling into disrepair. Hinterland and Indigenous communities suffered as Amerindian Development Funds were slashed, crucial projects abandoned, and land titling initiatives discontinued. Crime rates escalated due to inadequate investment in law enforcement and demoralisation of the Guyana Police Force.

Internationally, Guyana’s diplomatic standing weakened, with strained relations within CARICOM and other global partners further exacerbated by their electoral fraud attempts in 2020. Their handling of the Venezuela border controversy was lackluster, failing to mount a strong diplomatic defence of Essequibo.

In stark contrast, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), under the visionary leadership of President Dr. Irfaan Ali, has spearheaded an era of unprecedented transformation since taking office in August 2020. The PPP/C Government has made remarkable progress in transforming Guyana’s economy, infrastructure, social development, and governance.

Since assuming office, the PPP/C has overseen rapid economic growth, making Guyana the fastest-growing economy globally, with double-digit GDP growth annually. They have expanded oil and gas production, successfully auctioned new oil blocks, and implemented the Local Content Act to ensure Guyanese benefit from the sector. Diversification efforts have attracted major investments in agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and ICT, reducing overdependence on oil. Foreign Direct Investment has surged, with billions secured for hotels, manufacturing, and infrastructure projects. Stable macroeconomic policies have helped lower inflation rates, maintained a stable exchange rate, and support small businesses through grants and low-interest loans. Infrastructure development has been a priority, with significant projects such as the new Demerara River Bridge, expansions of the East Bank, East Coast, and West Coast highways, and the construction of four-lane highways in key areas. The Berbice Deepwater Port project has commenced, boosting trade and connectivity.

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has been expanded, and over 40,000 house lots have been distributed nationwide. Additionally, the PPP/C has launched transformative projects like the Linden to Mabura Hill Road, enhancing connectivity between the hinterland and coastal regions, and invested heavily in modern drainage and irrigation systems to mitigate flooding and support agriculture.

The Wales Gas-to-Energy Project aims to slash electricity costs by 50%, complemented by renewable energy initiatives, including solar farms and hydropower projects. The government has implemented salary increases and tax relief measures and reversed VAT on essential items. The “Because We Care” Grant has been reinstated and increased, and pension and public assistance programs have expanded. The PPP/C has also introduced comprehensive social welfare programs, including enhanced disability support, youth employment initiatives, and women’s empowerment programs. Healthcare has improved with new hospitals, expanded specialty medical services, and free dialysis treatment. The government has also upgraded primary healthcare facilities, introduced telemedicine services in remote areas, and improved the supply chain for critical medicines. Education reforms include free University of Guyana tuition by 2025, modern secondary schools, smart classrooms, and expanded TVET centers. Scholarships for tertiary education have increased, and literacy programs have been revitalised to support lifelong learning. Agriculture has received significant investments, with reopened sugar estates and expanded aquaculture and livestock industries.

The PPP/C’s focus on sustainable agriculture has positioned Guyana as the agricultural hub of CARICOM, with innovations in climate-resilient farming and agro-processing industries that create jobs and boost exports. The security sector has been modernised with better-equipped police stations, new crime-fighting technologies, and judicial reforms. E-governance initiatives have digitised public services, and international relations have strengthened with the successful defence of Guyana’s sovereignty against Venezuela at the ICJ. The PPP/C’s proactive foreign policy has secured strategic partnerships and development assistance, enhancing Guyana’s global standing.

Unlike the PNCR/APNU/AFC, the PPP/C actively engages with citizens, addressing concerns and implementing policies that improve lives. As we approach the 2025 elections,

I urge Guyanese not to lose sight of the sordid record of the coalition between 2015 and 2020 and the pain this nation suffered under the uncaring and self-interest bunch in the PNCR/APNU/AFC. They will come to you in different forms and under different names, hoping they can once again hoodwink voters into believing they have reformed and now have all the answers to be the next government. The reality is they are incompetent, corrupt and untrustworthy and should be kept very far away from the seat of government.

On the flip side, the party with a proven track record of delivering for the people, honouring its promises and delivering real development for all Guyanese regardless of their geographic location or political persuasion is the People’s Progressive Party/Civic. Our country is flourishing like never before. Let us not gamble with our future; let’s vote wisely and stay the course of unprecedented development by voting solidly for the PPP/C.

Sincerely,

Eddy Layne