Over $2B to be injected into massive transformation of Guyana’s ‘zoological park’

A $2.8 billion budget for the National Parks Commission, under the Office of the President, has been approved by the House, setting the stage for significant upgrades to the Guyana Zoological Park and Botanical Gardens.

During day two of consideration of the estimates and expenditures of the 2025 national budget, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira noted that the bulk of the funding will be used to reimagine the facility.

“[With] $2 billion we will have a proper place to house and showcase our animals,” she said.

This funding will also be creating training and nature schools to educate both children and adults.

Minister Teixeira expressed her excitement about the government’s ambitious plans for the zoo, highlighting the significant changes that will transform the space into a modern, educational, and climate-resilient facility.

“I think the most fascinating thing in the budget, which I’ve always longed for, and personally, I’m delighted about [is] the upgrading of the Zoological Park,” she said.

The funding will support the construction of new areas, security outposts, guard rails, new water systems, zoning areas, an admin building, washrooms, parking shed, a modernised concession area, and much more.

Back in October, 2024, Vice-president Dr Bharrat Jagdeo engaged children, university students, and adults to seek their input on the re-development of the Guyana Zoological Park and Botanical Gardens.

By involving children in this transformative project, Dr Jagdeo said that the government hopes to create a more engaging and educational space that reflects the rich, natural heritage of Guyana, while also serving as a safe haven for families and visitors alike.

The project aims to develop a modern, educational and recreational facility, while expanding ‘green’ spaces, an initiative that aligns with the government’s vision of sustainability.

During the well-attended public consultation, the Vice-president outlined that the re-development of the Zoological Park and Botanical Gardens forms part of the government’s larger strategy aimed at promoting sustainable tourism, while safeguarding Guyana’s rich biodiversity.

The design is intended to minimise disturbance, with a focus on indigenous aesthetics and interactive exhibits, including a hop-on-hop-off electrical transport system to navigate the ecosystem replicas.

Further, the park is expected to undergo a significant redesign to highlight Guyana’s diverse plant species. Rare and endangered plants will be preserved and the gardens will feature specialised areas for medicinal plants, native fruit trees, and ornamental flora. Pathways will be refurbished to accommodate guided tours.