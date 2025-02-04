More families move closer to home ownership

Just over 200 families participated in a lot-identification exercise at Stewartville West, located on the West Coast of Demerara, on Monday. These families were previously allocated lots and will now be able to move forward with the next steps, which include construction.

In total, 2,200 residential lots have been allocated across three sections of the Stewartville Housing Development.

This is a continuous exercise and individuals are contacted in batches. If you have not been contacted, the ministry has asked for patience as persons will be contacted for a subsequent exercise (Ministry of Housing and Water)