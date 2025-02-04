GDF to acquire new assets, enhance capacity with $50B allocation

THE National Assembly on Monday approved $50 billion for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to enhance its capacity with new assets and more training.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira was questioned about the specific allocations by the parliamentary opposition on Day Two of the consideration of estimates and expenditure of the national budget.

Responding directly to questions about investments being made to purchase new vessels, Teixeira highlighted that there is a $2.1 billion capital expenditure for marine development, which includes the acquisition of a new coastal enforcement vessel, and an interceptor patrol vessel among other things.

These particular vessels, she said, are specially ‘ordered and built’.

The GDF is also expanding its air fleet. In the last four years, the Government of Guyana has invested more than $155 billion to ensure that the GDF is not only equipped with advanced training, but also to ensure that the defence infrastructure is capable, adaptable and flexible to meet every requirement of future development.

Only recently, President Dr. Irfaan Ali had announced that the GDF will soon initiate tenders for the construction of a new defence headquarters, boasting comprehensive design with modern infrastructure.

During that engagement, the Head of State had keenly pointed out the government’s commitment to national security and development through significant investments in military training and infrastructure.

These investments, he reiterated, reflect the government’s commitment to building resilient and robust military infrastructure.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces had outlined a robust plan to integrate the Joint Services, with a focus on enhancing the country’s air and marine capabilities.

Already, state-of-the-art assets have been acquired for the GDF, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).