121,000 cash grants distributed so far

-PM affirms remaining payouts will occur soon

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, has noted that some 121,000 $100,000 cash grants have been distributed thus far with the government aiming to pay the grants to all eligible recipients in the soonest possible time.

PM Phillips made this disclosure on Monday as the Parliamentary Committee of Supply examined the estimates and expenditures under the Office of the Prime Minister.

When asked about the allocation of sums for the cash grant, the Prime Minister noted that the process involves payment and registration.

To this end, he disclosed that some 121,000 Guyanese were paid their $100,000 cash grant thus far.

Adding to this, he noted that by the end of 2024, some 300,000 cheques were cut.

According to the PM, workers are in every region of the country working on registration and sensitisation and even working with the other ministries and agencies that operate in the distribution of old-age pensions and other things.

“So, when people congregate to get one, they can either register or collect their cash grant too… so the feedback from the people is very positive,” the PM said.

He indicated that workers are on the ground along with members of the cabinet, displaying the perfect example of “boots on the ground.”

“The people of Guyana are thankful for their $100,000… and we will continue the money in this year’s budget. We will continue and we envisage that some 600,000 Guyanese will receive their payment,” he affirmed.

With this, opposition member of parliament, Juretha Fernandes asked whether there are revised distribution practices across the country for 2025.

In response, he noted that there has been an increase in the distribution centres in communities across the country as he mentioned too that they are involving staff from all agencies in this exercise.

He noted that this increase has positively impacted the distribution, with fewer people congregating at any one place to collect their cash grant.