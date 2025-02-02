News Archives
IDB, Gov’t partner to advance Guyana’s food safety standards
The laboratory is well-equipped to conduct tests on a wide range of agricultural commodities to guarantee their safety for consumption
IN a significant step toward enhancing food safety and public health, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, officially opened the Guyana Food Safety Authority’s (GFSA) Laboratory and Office at the La Bonne Intention complex on the East Coast of Demerara. This new facility is a crucial component of the government’s broader strategy to ensure food security as agricultural production continues to expand across the country.

During his address, Minister Mustapha underscored the importance of public trust in the safety of locally produced food and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the GFSA. He also emphasised the critical role that students from the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) will play in advancing food safety, highlighting that the new laboratory will offer them invaluable opportunities for hands-on training and development. This, he noted, will better equip them with the expertise needed to contribute to the country’s growing agricultural sector.

Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Country Representative, Ms. Lorena Solorzano-Salazar, also spoke at the event, emphasising the ongoing collaboration between the IDB and the Government of Guyana. She noted that the newly established facility aligns with a shared vision of enhancing food safety standards and public health while ensuring that Guyana meets international market demands for traceability and quality assurance.

With an investment of over G$520 million in state-of-the-art equipment, funded by the IDB, the laboratory is well-equipped to conduct tests on a wide range of agricultural commodities to guarantee their safety for consumption. Additionally, it will facilitate advanced traceability studies, ensuring that Guyana remains ahead of global food safety standards.

This milestone marks a major advancement in Guyana’s food safety infrastructure, strengthening local regulatory capabilities and positioning the nation to better meet the growing demands of international agricultural markets.

