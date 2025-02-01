Slingerz FC assembles powerhouse squad for Elite League 

…. appoints Shabazz as Head Coach

SLINGERZ Football Club has made significant progress in its quest for the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League title. The club has announced a series of key signings and a new leadership structure designed to elevate its standing in regional and international football

In a bold statement, the club has appointed former Guyana national team coach, Jamaal Shabazz, as its new Technical Director and Head Coach. This strategic decision reflects Slingerz FC’s ambition to reclaim its position at the pinnacle of Guyanese football.

Founded in 2013, Slingerz FC has quickly established itself as one of the nation’s top football clubs, winning the inaugural GFF Elite League.

Although a controversial suspension temporarily hindered their progress in 2017, the club has since demonstrated relentless determination in its pursuit of success.

Last season, Slingerz FC finished as runners-up to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC, remaining unbeaten throughout the campaign.

At a Thursday press conference at the National Racquet Centre, Slingerz FC president, Javed Ali, highlighted the club’s commitment to excellence.

“At Slingerz FC, we are dedicated to building a team that not only excels on the field but also embodies the values of hard work, unity, and resilience,” Ali stated.

Introducing Shabazz, Ali expressed confidence in his ability to lead the team, saying, “With years of expertise and leadership, Coach Shabazz has demonstrated an incredible ability to inspire players, develop talent, and deliver results. We believe that Slingerz FC will reach new heights under his guidance.”

Shabazz, who resigned as head coach of the Golden Jaguars, emphasised his commitment to winning. “Winning the league is my top priority,” he declared, adding that he aims to build a brand with Slingerz that will become synonymous with Caribbean football.

The club has also made notable signings, including winger Kelsey Benjamin, who joins from GDF FC after winning back-to-back league titles.

“Kelsey’s remarkable skill set and determination make him a valuable addition to our team,” Ali noted. Benjamin expressed enthusiasm for the challenge, stating, “I’m looking forward to winning the league with Slingerz FC, just as I did with GDF FC.”

Another significant addition is Terique Mohammed, a former Canada U20 international with experience in the USL Championship and Canadian Premier League.

“Terique brings a wealth of international experience, and we are excited to see him showcase his talents here at Slingerz,” Ali remarked.

The club also welcomes back Jamaican midfielder Kemar Beckford from Humble Lions FC, expecting him to contribute his energetic playmaking skills once again.

With these strategic signings and a highly experienced head coach, Slingerz FC has signalled its readiness to dominate Guyanese football.

“Together, let us aim for greatness. One Slingerz!” Ali concluded, as the club gears up for an exciting season ahead, determined to lift the GFF Elite League trophy once more and make a mark beyond Guyana’s borders.