News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Pipeline repairs underway next to National Library with minimal disruption
GWI has updated the public on pipeline repair works currently underway near the National Library
GWI has updated the public on pipeline repair works currently underway near the National Library

THE Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has updated the public on pipeline repair works currently underway near the National Library.
According to a press release, these repairs are part of GWI’s ongoing efforts to manage leakages caused by Georgetown’s aged pipe network and the impact of heavy traffic on the infrastructure.
The repair works began on Monday evening and required excavation of the road to access and address the affected pipeline.

GWI has updated the public on pipeline repair works currently underway near the National Library

However, GWI noted that it has ensured that traffic flowed freely throughout the day, with all necessary precautions taken to protect commuters and minimise inconvenience.
These critical works are being managed as part of GWI’s strategy to modernise the city’s decades-old water transmission network through the Georgetown Replacement Distribution and Transmission Project.
The project aims to ensure long-term reliability of the water-supply system and reduce future disruptions.

The contractor overseeing the repairs has assured GWI that all works between Broad Street and Battery Road will be completed by the end of March 2025.
“GWI will continue to monitor the progress to ensure timely completion and minimal impact on residents and commuters. We thank the public for their understanding and co-operation as we work to improve Georgetown’s water-distribution system. GWI remains committed to addressing these challenges in the shortest possible time while ensuring a safer and more reliable water supply for all,” the utility company said.

Persons were encouraged to contact GWI’s customer service team at +592-227-8701 or visit our social media pages for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.