Pipeline repairs underway next to National Library with minimal disruption

THE Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has updated the public on pipeline repair works currently underway near the National Library.

According to a press release, these repairs are part of GWI’s ongoing efforts to manage leakages caused by Georgetown’s aged pipe network and the impact of heavy traffic on the infrastructure.

The repair works began on Monday evening and required excavation of the road to access and address the affected pipeline.

However, GWI noted that it has ensured that traffic flowed freely throughout the day, with all necessary precautions taken to protect commuters and minimise inconvenience.

These critical works are being managed as part of GWI’s strategy to modernise the city’s decades-old water transmission network through the Georgetown Replacement Distribution and Transmission Project.

The project aims to ensure long-term reliability of the water-supply system and reduce future disruptions.

The contractor overseeing the repairs has assured GWI that all works between Broad Street and Battery Road will be completed by the end of March 2025.

“GWI will continue to monitor the progress to ensure timely completion and minimal impact on residents and commuters. We thank the public for their understanding and co-operation as we work to improve Georgetown’s water-distribution system. GWI remains committed to addressing these challenges in the shortest possible time while ensuring a safer and more reliable water supply for all,” the utility company said.

Persons were encouraged to contact GWI’s customer service team at +592-227-8701 or visit our social media pages for more updates.