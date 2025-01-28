Regal Stationery & Computer Centre makes contribution to Thaddeus Lovell

THADDEUS Lovell, Guyana’s lone new face in this year’s Regional four-day tournament which bowls off on Wednesday, continues to be rewarded for his efforts.

The latest entity to recognised Lovell’s entry into the Guyana team is Regal Stationery & Computer Centre of Seaforth Street, Campbellville. At a simple presentation ceremony, held yesterday, which also saw Lovell’s father in attendance, the 19-year-old was gifted with a SS bat and bat rubbers.

Ian John, Manager of Regal Sports, said the company has been following the 19-year-old Lovell’s development and is pleased to contribute the items him. He also wished Lovell well in the regional tournament.

Lovell was the leading wicket-taker in the two practice matches and gained his selection in the absence of the still-injured Shamar Joseph, Keemo Paul and Romario Shepherd.

Lovell’s exploits for Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) with the bat and ball led to his elevation to the National Under-15 and two years in the Guyana Under-19 teams.

Born to Leon Lovell and Michelle Lovell, Thaddeus attended the Leonora Primary and Secondary schools and grew up in Vreed-en-Hoop.