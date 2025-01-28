News Archives
Regal Stationery & Computer Centre makes contribution to Thaddeus Lovell
Ian John, Manager of Regal Sports, hands over the bat and bat rubbers to Thaddeus Lovell.
THADDEUS Lovell, Guyana’s lone new face in this year’s Regional four-day tournament which bowls off on Wednesday, continues to be rewarded for his efforts.
The latest entity to recognised Lovell’s entry into the Guyana team is Regal Stationery & Computer Centre of Seaforth Street, Campbellville. At a simple presentation ceremony, held yesterday, which also saw Lovell’s father in attendance, the 19-year-old was gifted with a SS bat and bat rubbers.

Ian John, Manager of Regal Sports, said the company has been following the 19-year-old Lovell’s development and is pleased to contribute the items him. He also wished Lovell well in the regional tournament.

Lovell was the leading wicket-taker in the two practice matches and gained his selection in the absence of the still-injured Shamar Joseph, Keemo Paul and Romario Shepherd.

Lovell’s exploits for Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) with the bat and ball led to his elevation to the National Under-15 and two years in the Guyana Under-19 teams.

Born to Leon Lovell and Michelle Lovell, Thaddeus attended the Leonora Primary and Secondary schools and grew up in Vreed-en-Hoop.

