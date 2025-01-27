News Archives
Amir of Qatar receives signed copy of President Ali’s latest book
Guyana’s Ambassador to Qatar Safraaz Ahmad Shadood and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, following the handing over a personalised, signed copy of President Ali’s latest book
A PERSONALISED, signed copy of His Excellency President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s most recent book, “Achieving Global Food Security: The Caribbean Experience and Beyond,” was recently presented to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Amir of the State of Qatar.

Handing over the book was Guyana’s Ambassador to Qatar Safraaz Ahmad Shadood was received by H.E. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, a statement said.

Ambassador Shadood outlined that this book, which was written against the backdrop of the COVID-19 global pandemic, examined the challenges surrounding food security and its concomitant effects such as, rising food prices and disruption of supply chains.

“The Ambassador alluded to the fact that His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali in his characteristic inimitable style presented futuristic, visionary and thought-provoking solutions to the challenges posed by food security; solutions that can be used by small states to bolster and combat the challenges that encompass food security,” the statement said.

It added that the minister assured that that His Excellency President Ali’s book will be handed over to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Amir of the State of Qatar and that it will no doubt stimulate further discussions on food security.

