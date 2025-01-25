Why is the PNC giving away four parliamentary seats?

PNC leader, Aubrey Norton, said last year that he prefers coalition politics. He went on to add he was in favour of parties that left ANPU to return. If Norton is supportive of the PNC contesting elections with other entities then those organisations must have biological functions.

It was Nigel Hughes who unwittingly introduced the concept of half-man when he made a weird mathematical postulation of half-parliamentarian has to be rounded off to a whole person thus 34 is the majority of 65. But in reality there is no half man. In reality, there are political parties in Guyana that have no physiology or biology, so why talk about the value of coalition with them.

How can a coalition of four entities have electoral value when three of the four do not exist? Can a person with no biology be picked to play in a crucial cricket match? He will not be picked because he is not a living person. In a similar vein, you cannot enter into an electoral union with ghost parties and APNU is a fictional construct. It does not exist.

So, this week, Norton appeared in his capacity of chairman with the other parties in APNU. Those other parties baited Norton and he fell for it. Last year, they selected their executive without the presence of the PNC and declared that APNU was alive, and the PNC was not included because the PNC failed to respond to notices to attend APNU’s election.

Stupidly, Norton fell into the trap and has integrated the PNC back into APNU. Those four non-existent parties got what they wanted. APNU is back in action and in the 2025 election APNU will run as APNU.

Win or lose, the PNC will have to award a seat each to the other constituents. The other four parties are National Front Alliance, Guyana Action Party, Jaipaul Sharma’s Equal Rights and Justice Party, and Tabita Sarabo-Haley’s Guyana Nation Builders.

All of those parties are one-man organisms that if they contest the 2025 elections will not get even one vote because the leader of each party will vote for one of the two Leviathans (PPP and PNC) or newer third parties. I contend that the four individuals in those four ghost edifices will not vote even for themselves.

I invited Jaipaul Sharma for an interview on the Freddie Kissoon Show and every Guyanese will get a stroke if they know why Sharma declined. I am not going to repeat what he told me but this I will assert; in my 57 years in political activism, I have never encountered more nonsensical and comical words to come out of the mouth of a person in politics.

I abruptly put down the phone on him. I am not a person to do such things but his silly rambling was intolerable. He said hello to me on the seawall last Tuesday evening, and I ignored him. This gentleman’s mediocrity is impossible to take.

Now that the PNC is back in APNU, it is APNU as a coalition that will contest the election and not PNC. Each party is going to bargain for a parliamentary seat. Given Norton’s emphasis on the value of coalition politics, he will have to concede a seat to each of them. The PNC will be giving 5,000 votes each to four parties that on their own will not get one, I repeat, not one vote from the electorate.

How do you explain this? It has no commonsense, no logic, no rationality. What the PNC supporters have to do as early as yesterday is to tell their party that if it goes into the election with those four other parties there will be no guarantee of a parliamentary seat.

The question is – with APNU, will the PNC get more votes than if the PNC goes it alone? The PNC will lose seats if it rejects coalition with credible third parties that have something to bring to the table but not those four ghost parties that call themselves APNU. Without APNU, the PNC will get the same votes as if it runs under the APNU umbrella. The graphic and pyrotechnical reality in Guyana is that not one soul knows or will ever know who or what are those other four entities much less to vote for them.

I met a guy selling sugar cakes by Heroes Highway. He told me he likes politics and wants to get into parliament. I told him to form a political party and join APNU. Yesterday he told me he did that and he met with Aubrey Norton who promised him a seat under the APNU umbrella.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.