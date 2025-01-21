Police find over 110 lbs of cannabis in unfinished building at Mahaicony

RANKS of the Police Narcotics Branch, Eve Leary, uncovered a significant quantity of cannabis during a search of an unfinished concrete building at Wash Clothes Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, on Sunday.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), during the search, four large parcels wrapped in transparent plastic containing suspected cannabis were found.

While no arrests were made, the police on return to the Narcotics Branch weighed the cannabis and it amounted to 113.05 lbs. Investigations are continuing.