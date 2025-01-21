News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Police find over 110 lbs of cannabis in unfinished building at Mahaicony
Weed

RANKS of the Police Narcotics Branch, Eve Leary, uncovered a significant quantity of cannabis during a search of an unfinished concrete building at Wash Clothes Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, on Sunday.
According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), during the search, four large parcels wrapped in transparent plastic containing suspected cannabis were found.
While no arrests were made, the police on return to the Narcotics Branch weighed the cannabis and it amounted to 113.05 lbs. Investigations are continuing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.