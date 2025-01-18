$7.2B set aside in Budget 2025 for Amerindian and hinterland development

-over $19B already spent on programmes, initiatives, grants

THE PPP/C administration has once again showcased its dedication to the people of Guyana with the allocation of over $7 billion in the 2025 National Budget for the development of the indigenous peoples and hinterland communities.

This historic allocation represents a significant step towards addressing years of neglect and fostering sustainable development in those communities.

Delivering the budget under the theme, ‘A Secure, Prosperous and Sustainable Guyana,’ Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, highlighted just a few of government’s programmes which aim to improve the lives of Amerindians and other hinterland residents.

“Not including carbon credit transfers, a total of $7.2 billion is allocated in 2025 to further enhance the well-being of our indigenous brothers and sisters,” Minister Singh stated.

During his budget presentation, Dr Singh outlined the challenges faced by the current administration in revitalising programmes that were previously discontinued under the APNU+AFC coalition government.

He explained that the work done by the PPP/C administration prior to 2015 were halted, leaving the Amerindian Affairs sector in a state of neglect. “In Amerindian and hinterland development here again, another population group like every other who suffered neglect and mismanagement by the APNU+AFC,” Dr Singh said before reminding listeners that the Amerindian land-titling programme was abandoned by the former administration.

The minister further detailed how the PPP/C administration took swift action to resuscitate critical programmes upon returning to office. These included the Community Service Officer (CSO) initiative and the Indigenous Land Titling Programme.

“The CSO programme was abandoned, and 2,000 young people were fired. The Amerindian ICT, the hinterland ICT programme was languishing with the ICT equipment languishing in a warehouse. When we came back, Mr. Speaker, we moved immediately to resuscitate the land-titling programme,” he said.

Dr Singh reported that significant progress has been made since the reinstatement of these programmes. “An additional 15 villages have been demarcated. We reinstated the CSO programme. Over 2,700 persons are once again recruited.”

The administration has also strengthened its support for indigenous leadership and education. “We supported the National Toshaos Council and the NTC Secretariat. We resuscitated and grew the hinterland scholarships programme,” Dr Singh added.

He also highlighted the substantial investments made to date. “We invested, importantly, not including the LCDS revenues, we invested over $19.9 billion through our Amerindian Development Fund and Presidential Grants.”

The 2025 budget is the country’s largest yet and has various measures to ensure a proactive approach to addressing critical issues within indigenous communities and across all sectors.