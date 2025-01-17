‘People don’t want to sink in APNU/AFC’s racist ship’

–Jagdeo says; condemns ‘vile’ attacks against James Bond for endorsing President Ali for second term

–emphasises it is a logical choice for people to want to gravitate to the inclusive, dynamic PPP/C

ALTHOUGH Afro-Guyanese are given equal chances to elevate themselves within the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), the same cannot be said about the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) which is attacking its own member, James Bond for endorsing President, Dr. Irfaan Ali for a second term.

This was highlighted by PPP General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo during a press conference at Freedom House, on Thursday.

Addressing the hostility that was meted out to Bond by the PNC/R and those aligned to it, the PPP General Secretary said: “I think it’s again the desperation that is creeping into their camp. People are jumping ship in large numbers because they don’t want to go down in a sinking racist ship that the AFC and APNU are now sailing.”

Jagdeo said that no right thinking Guyanese would want to be a part of that as it unsustainable for Guyana’s future.

The General Secretary said people want to be a part of unity and progress, and the PPP/C is the party that represents this.

“So it’s a logical choice for people to want to come or to gravitate to the PPP,” he said while highlighting that the PPP/C has kept its manifesto promises and has even gone beyond.

He then stated that what happened to Bond is not unusual as there are other activists who “threw their belly” out for the PNC/R in 2015 and were neglected but now, have recognised that there is a future under the PPP/C as opposed to the PNC/R.

Jagdeo said: “James Bond is in the news now, but there have been droves of others over the years making the journey over to us,” adding: “They’ve been warmly embraced by the PPP and have been part of implementing our broader vision. Before 2020, some of them made that choice and are now contributing to our work. It’s about equality and access to the country’s wealth, regardless of background.”

Even with Bond being known as one of the most ardent critics of the government, Jagdeo asked, based on the happenings within the country, why would it not be natural for Bond to gravitate to the PPP/C.

“Nothing was promised to James Bond. He voluntarily decided to support Irfaan Ali and the PPP’s agenda. This is something we welcome,” the General Secretary firmly stated.

To prove his point that the PPP/C offers opportunities, the General Secretary drew comparisons of the growth between Bond and the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy.

Jagdeo said: “James and Kwame were contemporaries. While James went to the PNC, Kwame chose the PPP, and look at his growth within the party. Kwame was recognised by the people, whereas James worked hard but received little recognition in the PNC.”

The General Secretary then condemned the “vile” attacks being meted out to Bond, including accusations of him being a “house slave,” and a “slave catcher,” just because he aligned himself with the PPP.

Jagdeo rejected the vilifications by those “racist lunatics”, stating that such criticisms only strengthen the party’s base.

Bond has thrown his support behind President Ali, signalling his backing for a second term for the current Head of State.

He praised President Ali for his consistent friendship and support, tracing their relationship back to Dr. Ali’s time as a minister.

Blending personal gratitude with political endorsement, Bond told a gathering at Melanie, East Coast Demerara, that he would be publicly backing the President for re-election in the 2025 national polls.

“President Ali is one person who has always remembered me, from since he was a minister, he has always remembered me. He has always been a friend to me, and I am giving you a second term,” Bond said, addressing President Ali directly, as the audience applauded in response.

“I say this publicly, sir,” Bond further asserted.

Notably, there have been a number of former and current PNC/R members that have thrown their support behind the governing PPP/C.

This constant occurrence is a telling manifestation of continuing trouble in the camp of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), which is led by the PNC/R, critics have said.