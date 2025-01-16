The PPP’s 75 outstanding political years in support of this nation.

Dear Editor,

This is the right time to reflect and analyze the role the People’s Progressive Party played to date in the development of our beautiful country and the upliftment of our people since the Party formation on the 1st January 1950, 75 years ago.

It had begun with the return of Dr. Cheddie Jagan to his homeland from the USA, with his wife Janet Jagan in 1946. On his return, in the same year he, along with Joylyn Hubbard, Ashton Chase and Janet Jagan established a political movement called the Political Affairs Committee (PAC). However, in

1949, the committee had deliberated and decided to form the PPP. During those deliberations, the committee agreed that Dr. Jagan would be the leader of the party and Ashton Chase would be the Chairman. However, during the end of the same year, Forbes Burnham had returned to the country after completing his law degree in London. At that time, the PAC had a second thought and considered Mr. Burnham as Party Chairman instead of Mr. Ashton Chase, after seeing the role he played in the West Indian Student Union in London. The PAC believed that he could have played an important part in

bringing more Afro-Guyanese support for the PPP. With the formation of the PPP, the immediate task and objective was to fight for universal adult suffrage, self- government, economic development and working towards the improvement of the working class. This objective is maintained by the PPP to date as they continue to improve the lives of all Guyanese.

This newly formed party contested in the first General Election in 1953. They won by a landslide victory, 18 out of the 24 seats. Although the PPP won the majority support in the Country, the Party was ousted out of power by the British after being in office for 153 days. The Guyanese nation at that time witnessed the unfair, undemocratic and horrible treatment of Dr. Jagan and the PPP.

However, notably was the external interference in our country, mainly by the US during the cold war period, who believed that Dr. Jagan would have gone communist. However, the PPP had never practiced communism, nor this had been written in the in the PPP constitution. This misconception had caused great harm to our country, of which between 1953 to 1955 resulted in the split within the PPP, which was headed by Forbes Burnham who later left the PPP and formed his own party, The People’s National Congress (PNC).

This movement had created an ethnic and racial split, resulting in most of the Indo-Guyanese remaining with Dr. Jagan and most of the Afro-Guyanese followed Mr. Burnham. This unwanted plague at that time still exists in our beautiful country. The PPP continues to fight to remove this ugly plague from

our society and to work toward a ‘One Guyana’ objective where all our people can see themselves as one and benefit for all. The PPP has demonstrated this base on its support and track records, and it remains the only true multi-ethnic party in this country, and this has shown from the results of all the free and transparent elections held. Burnham with his new PNC Party contested the 1957 elections and lost to the PPP. He was only able to gain three seats at that elections and the PPP won against all odds.

It must also be noted that with all the negative political pressure both from internal and external agents fighting against the PPP, they again won the 1961 elections under the new constitution, where Guyana achieved internal self- government. Governor Ralph Grey handed Dr. Cheddie Jagan his letter of appointment as the first premier of British Guiana. It must be noted that during the 1961 campaign, Forbes Burnham had publicly stated in his campaign message that whoever won the 1961 elections would have his support for independence. He visited London with Dr. Jagan in 1962 to lobby for

independence, which Guyana should have gained that year or in 1963. However, between that time and 1964, both Burnham and Peter D’Aguiar and with some international support fought nasty against PPP in preventing Guyana gaining independence under the PPP, although PPP continued to have the majority of the country’s support. Here again, trying all sorts of methods to defeat the PPP. The British Government had changed the electoral system from constituency (First Past the Post) to Proportional Representation, even with that electoral change at the 1964 elections, the PPP received the highest

number of votes and won 24 seats, with the PNC 22 seats and UF seven seats. The PPP had won the majority of votes and seats and should have formed the Government. Here again, the PPP suffered injustice when the British Government called on PNC Leader Forbes Burnham to form the Government with the support of the UF instead of inviting Dr. Jagan, who had the Majority votes. Two years later, Guyana was eventually granted independence on 26th May, 1966.

With Burnham taking power, there came the big swing in the political power and from 1964 to 1992 Guyana had moved from the Dubai to being the poorest country in this hemisphere. We witnessed the total failure of the PNC led government, heavy rigging of elections from 1968 to 1985 to stay in power. The PNC cannot hide from their records, it is well documented. We witnessed within the period the murder of Father Dark and Dr, Rodney who was murdered by the PNC according to the Commission of Inquiry. We also witnessed the very hardship between 1980 to the early 1900’s. Elections were due in

1990, however, that election was not held until the 5th October, 1992, a day that will always be remembered.

It took two years of heavy international and local pressure, for the PNC under the leadership of President Desmond Hoyte to agree to US President Jimmy Carter to the counting of the votes at the place of poll and the Statement of Polls must be signed by the Presiding Officer, other GECOM Officers and

the contesting Parties polling agents. Great thanks to President Carter for saving Guyana. Dr. Jagan, the father of this nation knew very well that with a free and fair election he would win the hearts of the majority Guyanese people across ethnic lines and so the PPP/C won the 1992 elections.

Our young Guyanese brother and sisters must be told about the position or the state the country was in when the PPP resumed power. We were the most bankrupt country with an external debt of over US $ 2.1 B where over 153 per cent of revenue had to be acquired to service our debt burden. Thanks to

Dr. Jagan’s leadership and the brilliant Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo who had to fight for debt relief and management. With the passing of both Dr. Jagan and Janet Jagan both former Presidents of Guyana and with former President Samuel Hinds and Prime Minister had to work very hard with the support of their cabinet and the Guyanese people to bring great change and relief to the country and its people. However, it must be noted based on records that it was with the brilliant, astute and dynamic leadership of Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo who started the transformation of modern Guyana, and now followed by the

brilliant and excellent leadership of Dr. Irfaan Ali who is the present President and future President of Guyana. We, are also witnessing the massive development that is taking place in our country and the upliftment of our people. It must be noted that the Guyanese people are in the right hands under the leadership of Dr. Ali and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, and with great support from Dr. Jagdeo, Prime Minister Mark Phillips, all his other hard-working cabinet Ministers, PS, all support agencies and the Private Sector. The track record of the PPP is strong and is unmatched by any other political

party in this country and the only true multi-ethnic party in Guyana; and this is so because of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic hard work which is transforming and making a better life for all Guyanese. I am very confident that the PPP/C will win the 2025 General and Regional Elections and will

continue Guyana transformation to greater heights. God Bless the President, the PPP/C and all Guyanese and its local and international supporters.

Respectfully

Andrew Forsythe