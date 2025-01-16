A Diverse Nation

GUYANA is internationally acclaimed for its diverse cultural and ethnic makeup. Few countries globally, and even fewer within this region, exhibit such a remarkable diversity while simultaneously maintaining unity.

Such diversity can be advantageous if it is optimally used to benefit the society as a whole. We are already seeing it in our national celebrations such as Mashramani and other religious festivities such as Christmas, Easter, Phagwah and Eid-ul-fitr. There are indications of a much higher level of tolerance across the ethnic and cultural spectrum in Guyana.

Managing diversity can, however, be challenging, especially in the context of our historical past. Guyana’s history is one of struggle against the forces of colonialism and neocolonialism, which, in an attempt to consolidate their imperialist rule, played one ethnic group against another. We are told by our historians how Amerindians were used to capture runaway slaves and later, how divide-and-rule tactics were utilised to delay the granting of political independence and install a ‘puppet’ regime by western vested interests. The PPP was removed from office on multiple occasions in the pre-independence period, despite having won free, fair, and democratic elections.

Our diversity is our strength. This is why our diversity must be used to demonstrate our unity and resilience. And there could be no greater strength than the strength of our national character built on the principles of oneness and a shared destiny. We are stronger together.

This is why as a society, we have to guard against those elements who, out of narrow partisan interests, seek to exploit any opportunity to sow the seeds of disunity. Take the most recent attempt by some opposition elements to distort and misrepresent statements by Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo to the effect that he is ‘guilty’ of promoting ‘racism’ in the country by his alleged advocacy for greater ethnic balance in the security forces. There is nothing inherently wrong in seeking to project an image of diversity in all institutions of the state. Indeed, this is ideally what any society with diverse populations

would hope for. Yet there are a few in our society who seek to falsely misrepresent what was said to convey the impression of some ‘sinister’ motive on the part of the current administration.

The fact is that the so-called ‘diversity policy’ of the PPP/C administration is a desirable outcome embraced by the vast majority of the Guyanese people. It speaks to equality of opportunity for all eligible Guyanese to seek employment in every agency of the state, including the military and para-military

institutions. It is a historical fact that Afro-Guyanese dominated the police force and the army, but there is nothing to suggest that this imbalance cannot be changed in the course of time to reflect our changing demographics.

Such accusations by the political opposition are nothing but ‘red herrings’ to detract from the transformational developments taking place in the country under the current PPP/C administration. The government has been extremely even handed in the manner in which the fruits of our development are distributed.

The reality is that every Guyanese, regardless of race, religion or political affiliation, benefits when the economy is doing well. With Guyana’s economy now reaching unprecedented levels of growth, the benefits of that growth will allow for a much higher level of prosperity for all Guyanese, regardless of race or political affiliation.