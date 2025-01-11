Norton says opinion poll shows he has highest rating among opposition members

–confident ‘the average person’ likes him

LEADER of the People’s National Congress-Reform (PNC-R), Aubrey Norton has said that an opinion poll, which was done by an undisclosed source, shows that he is preferred as leader in his party.

During a press conference on Friday, he said a poll was conducted, however, he did not say who conducted it or who were the other candidates within the poll.

Norton told the media: “There are people here who just did a poll and that poll would’ve shown that among the opposition that I have the highest rating, including the people who they’re naming.”

Although he said the question is not about likability, Norton later said: “I believe and know that the average person out there likes me.”

The PNC-R leader remains confident despite criticisms of his leadership by past and present party members.

However, although Norton is confident in the party’s support base, the bleak turnout in strongholds of the PNC-R/A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) in the 2023 Local Government Elections (LGE) said otherwise.

The June 12, 2023 LGEs marked a significant milestone in Guyana’s democratic journey. The PPP/C came out of elections as the big winner, since the party won 67 of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs), including seven of 10 municipalities, and 906 of the 1,206 local government seats.

The PPP/C won over 83 per cent of the LAAs, 75 per cent of all seats available and more than 70 per cent of all votes cast. The PPP/C not only strengthened its hold on its traditional strongholds, but it has massively made inroads in areas where the PNC-led APNU usually celebrated almost 100 per cent votes in the past.