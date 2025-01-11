‘Guyana needs to rethink how to achieve elusive Olympic gold’ – Hutson

President of the Athletics Association of Guyana Aubrey Hutson has lauded the Government of Guyana and Guyana Olympic Association for their contributions to sport.

The outspoken AAG Head however said that has come for the three entities to work in tandem and identify prospects that will lead to that elusive Olympic gold medal.

“Government has been putting money into to sport, I can’t run away from that, is it enough, I would be the first to say no. The GOA has been playing its role in trying to spread it [the money] across the board but I think the Guyana Government and the Guyana Olympic Association coupled with the Athletics Association need to focus on 2-3 athletes and say ‘listen we are going to invest here.”

He cited the examples of other small athletics nation and what impact a gold medal has had for their athletics and sports program pointing specifically to the example of St Lucia and Julian Alfred who just captured a 100 meters gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.

“Once we become medalists at the Olympics, it breaks that glass ceiling, the sponsors are going to come, look what Kirani James was able to do for Grenada, one athlete, they don’t have to think about kit sponsorship. Getting that medal, that recognition that you are an athletics nation changes the whole ball game and it’s for that reason I have been personally investing in the development of the sports.”

Guyana which has fielded teams for decades to the Olympic Games has one Bronze medal by way of boxer Michael Paris at the 1980 games.

At the Paris games last year Guyana fielded five athletes.

They were 27-years-old 400m specialist and three times Olympian Aliyah Abrams and 2023 CAC 100 meters gold medalist Emanuel Archibald who is 29 years old.

27-years-old Table Tennis Professional Chelsea Edghill and 18-years-old swimmer Aleka Persaud, both made their second appearance at the event with the lone debutant being swimmer Raekwon Noel

However, none of the country’s representative moved onto the second round in their respective area of competition.

Both Edghill and Persaud have bemoaned the lack of substantial financial support to them for their specific programs which would afford them the ability to compete consistently overseas.

This would enable them the requisite preparation to get the best chance to qualify for the final in their discipline and better position for a medal.