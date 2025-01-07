Gov’t has unprecedented record of accessibility and transparency

– Information Minister notes, says over 90% of commitments to electorate have been fulfilled

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame Mc Coy, has noted that the Government of Guyana over the last four years has maintained a record of engagement with members of the media and the public at large.

The Minister made this remark while speaking during the Office of the Prime Minister’s end-of-year press conference on Monday.

Speaking on achievements of the past year and beyond, Minister Mc Coy noted that the media and communication sector plays a role in ensuring that the programmes and policies of the government are disseminated in keeping with the mandate.

“Of course, in keeping with a very important constitutional provision of providing information to the people of our country, the purpose of them being able to make informed choices and decisions and of course lends itself to the whole notion of accountability and transparency,” he said.

It was against this backdrop that he added that Guyana remains one of the countries in the region and beyond that leads in terms of the access the media has to the government, its cabinet and others.

He said: “So the government, the cabinet of this country – what has been our record over the last four years, unprecedented record of engagement with not only media but the public at large.”

This he said has been facilitated through outreaches, community activities and even side events where media operatives have the opportunity to probe and seek answers from the government.

As such, Mc Coy expressed that it ought to be clear that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration takes its manifesto promises very seriously.

By the end of 2024, the minister said that the government has over 90 per cent of the commitments that were made to the electorate of the country.

He added that there is no doubt that by the end of the first term, all will be celebrating the achievements that are a result of the government being one that stuck to the promises it has made to the people of the country.