One million passengers transited through ports of entry in 2024

WITH one million international passengers transiting in and out of its ports, Guyana achieved a significant milestone in 2024, surpassing President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s initial prediction for 2025.

The staggering amount of travellers reflect the country’s massive economic development and the opportunities that come with it. Guyana is also gaining attention as a unique destination for its culture and wide variety of tourism products.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Ramesh Ghir, made the disclosure on Saturday during a year-end press briefing.

At the end of 2024, Guyana recorded 1,072,785 passengers that were processed across four key ports of entry: the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Eugene Correia International Airport (Ogle), Lethem Border Crossing and Moleson Creek Crossing.

According to Ghir, this is 142,785 more passengers than the 930,000 processed in 2023, amounting to an increase of 15 per cent.

“A few years ago, President Irfan Ali did make a prediction that we will process a million passengers by 2025; we actually achieved that target in 2024,” the CEO said.

He outlined that CJIA processed 826,000 passengers which represents a 17 per cent increase from 2023. Meanwhile, 72,000 passengers were processed at Ogle; 14,000 at Moleson Creek and 28,000 at Lethem.

Meanwhile, the international airport recorded a 17 per cent increase in international landings, largely attributed to the growth in the number of airlines that have made Guyana a destination point.

As such, seating increased from 1, 244,178 in 2023 to 1,491,909 in 2024. This represents a 20 per cent increase, improving affordability and choice for passengers.

“Additional aircraft seating means there is more choice as a passenger and it brings down the cost of the ticket. That’s why it’s important that we have additional seats,” Ghir said.

The international airport continues to be a key driver of national economic growth, with efforts underway to modernise operations and enhance passenger experience. (DPI)