‘It has always been about the people’

–President Ali says of PPP/C’s strategy for development

–emphasises his gov’t not driven by an ‘elections timetable’, but a ‘people’s timetable’ which prioritises betterment for all

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Tuesday reaffirmed that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s development strategy will remain “people-focused”, and would not change because of the upcoming elections.

“Our strategy, in terms of development, would not change as a result of the [upcoming] elections,” he related, emphasising that the government’s approach has always been centered on the people of Guyana.

During his end-of-year press conference, the President said: “It has always been about people; never driven by elections, never driven by power, never driven by the desire for power.”

He highlighted the government’s long-term commitment to the nation’s progress, noting that his administration’s focus has always been, and will continue to be, on improving the lives of all Guyanese citizens.

“What we see is winning elections and forming a government as a tool through which we can advance the welfare of people; through which we can develop our country, through which we can give the Guyanese people the best shot of life, through which we can build prosperity for every single household,” Dr. Ali said.

He emphasised that the PPP/C Government has already delivered on the promises made in its Manifesto, with investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure and social programmes that benefit every citizen.

“I was with the people on the ground in every single community, listening to them. That’s important; listening to the community leaders, listening to the community, listening to our private sector, listening to the manufacturing sector,” President Ali emphasised.

The President pointed out that the government has been “building blocks of development”, promoting individual, community and national wealth.

And as the government prepares to enter into an election year, the aim is to strengthen its connection with the people.

President Ali said: “We just have to stay connected to the people; stay to the task of building every community, stay to the task of improving the lives of every Guyanese.”

He further pointed out that not only has the government been able to deliver on its Manifesto promises, but that it also added many bonus initiatives aimed at improving the lives of citizens across the country.

The President said: “We have been able to deliver, and that is what the people elected us on. That is what the people elected us for; to fulfill what we said we will fulfill. We have fulfilled it, and we’ve gone through bonus.”

He added: “We don’t run the government on an election timetable; we run the government on the people’s timetable, and once we continue to have the people as a centre of the focus, elections will take care of itself.”

The PPP/C government has focused on economic diversification, infrastructure development, and social services as core pillars of its agenda, leveraging oil wealth to boost national growth while pursuing inclusive and sustainable development.