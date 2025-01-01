Home Affairs Ministry, Fire Service urge fire-free New Year celebrations

AS Guyanese prepare to ring in the New Year 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Guyana Fire Service are urging citizens to prioritise safety and adhere to fire prevention practices. The call comes amidst concerns over the use of firecrackers, which not only pose significant fire hazards but are also illegal under the Second Schedule Parts 1 and 2 of the Customs Act, as amended by Act No. 1 of 2005.

In a joint statement, the Ministry and Fire Service emphasised the dangers associated with firecrackers, citing their potential to cause serious injuries, property damage, and environmental pollution. Citizens are reminded that selling or using firecrackers can result in legal consequences.

Instead, the authorities are encouraging safer, family-friendly alternatives to celebrate the festive season. “Let us work together to ensure that New Year’s celebrations are joyful and free from preventable accidents,” the statement urged.

To promote a safe and festive atmosphere, several fire safety tips were shared: Avoid open flames: Ensure candles and decorative lights are placed away from flammable materials; Monitor electrical decorations: Inspect lights and extension cords for damage and avoid overloading electrical outlets; Be prepared for emergencies: Keep a fire extinguisher or water source nearby at all times; Supervise children: Educate them about fire hazards and store matches, lighters, and other flammable items securely; and Plan for emergencies: Familiarise all household members with fire escape routes and emergency contact numbers.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Guyana Fire Service stressed that these precautions are essential for safeguarding families and communities during the celebrations.

“By practising these safety measures, we can create a secure and enjoyable environment to welcome 2025,” the statement concluded.

As the nation prepares to celebrate, citizens are urged to make safety a priority, ensuring that the New Year begins on a positive and accident-free note.