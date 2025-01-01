Guyana in 2025

AS we usher in 2025, President Ali’s New Year’s address paints a picture of a Guyana on the cusp of unprecedented transformation.

The vision he presents is undeniably ambitious, promising a future where every Guyanese citizen can aspire to a higher standard of living and greater opportunities. However, while the address is filled with optimism and grand plans, it’s crucial to approach these promises with a critical eye, and consider the challenges that lie ahead.

President Ali’s emphasis on Guyana’s economic growth is certainly cause for celebration. The country’s position as a global leader in economic performance for five consecutive years is impressive.

More importantly, the 40% expansion of non-oil sectors since 2019 suggests a commitment to diversification that could shield Guyana from the resource curse that has plagued other oil-rich nations.

The introduction of cash grants to adult citizens and the allocation of carbon credit proceeds to hinterland communities are positive steps.

Yet, we must remain vigilant to ensure that this new-found wealth doesn’t exacerbate existing inequalities or create new ones.

The ambitious infrastructural projects outlined in the address, from new bridges to hospitals and educational institutions, have the potential to dramatically improve the quality of life for Guyanese citizens.

The promise of universal secondary education and tuition-free university education is particularly commendable.

Also, as Guyana positions itself as a leader in environmental protection with initiatives like the Global Biodiversity Alliance, it must ensure that its infrastructure boom doesn’t come at the cost of its rich natural heritage.

Perhaps the most critical aspect of President Ali’s address is his emphasis on democratic renewal, and the upcoming election year.

His call to reject “electoral rascality” and commitment to free and fair elections is reassuring, especially given Guyana’s tumultuous political history.

However, words must be matched with actions; the government must work tirelessly to strengthen democratic institutions, ensure transparency in the electoral process, and foster a political culture that prioritises national unity over partisan interests.

As Guyana moves forward, it must balance rapid development with sustainable practices, ensure equitable distribution of wealth, and strengthen its democratic foundations.

The success of the “One Guyana” initiative will depend not just on economic metrics, but on how well it can uplift all segments of society, and foster a truly inclusive nation.

The coming years will be a test of Guyana’s resolve, and its ability to continue to transform promises into tangible realities.