Guyana ended 2024 on a high note owing to good governance

Dear Editor,

AS the sun sets on 2024, the people of Guyana can reflect on a year marked by growth, progress, and tangible improvements in their daily lives under the leadership of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government.

From flourishing agricultural yields to economic empowerment, Guyanese citizens have felt the impact of policies designed to uplift and unify.

For farmers across the country, 2024 has been a year of renewed hope, families celebrated a historic rice harvest surpassing 725,000 tonnes. This achievement isn’t just a statistic; it represents nights spent sowing seeds, days of hard labour, and faith in the promise of better tools and infrastructure.

The government’s investment of $97.6 billion in agriculture has touched the lives of many, providing access to modern equipment, improved irrigation, and better farming techniques.

We have seen how grateful people are from all across the country. Such stories are increasingly common, as the Ministry of Agriculture has prioritised programmes that ensure rural communities thrive. The ripple effects of this support go beyond farms, strengthening local markets and fostering a sense of community pride.

It must be noted that under the PPP/C government, Guyana’s booming economy, fuelled by its thriving oil sector, has provided a solid foundation for transformative change. But for ordinary Guyanese, it’s the practical benefits that matter most.

Over 50,000 previously unemployed individuals now have jobs, bringing stability to countless households. Public sector workers have seen their incomes increase significantly, giving them the ability to meet rising costs, and invest in their futures.

Homeownership, a long-cherished dream for many, has also become more attainable. With over 33,000 house lots distributed this year, families are experiencing the pride of having a place to call their own.

President Irfaan Ali’s year-end announcements brought more good news to Guyanese citizens. From free university for students and prospective students to reduced electricity bills and increased wages, the government has shown a commitment to easing burdens, and sharing the nation’s growing wealth.

As Guyana invests in its people, it’s also building the physical infrastructure needed for sustained progress. New schools and hospitals are rising, highways are connecting communities, and a major gas-to-energy project promises to lower energy costs for everyone.

These developments, coupled with the government’s emphasis on equitable growth, paint a picture of a brighter, more inclusive future.

For many, the past year has felt like a turning point; a time when the promises of the PPP/C government translated into real change. As Guyana heads into 2025, the focus remains on ensuring that progress continues, and that every citizen benefits from the nation’s success.

In the hearts and homes of Guyanese people, 2024 will be remembered as a year when hope turned into action, and progress became a shared reality.

Sincerely,

Adrian Fraser