Alberttown man remanded over robbery, shooting at Regent Street boutique

A 24-year-old unemployed man, Andre Stewart of Lot 54 Fifth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, was remanded to prison on charges stemming from an armed robbery and shooting incident at the “Nice to You” Boutique.

Stewart appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of robbery under-arms and discharging a loaded firearm with intent.

The charges relate to an incident on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at the intersection of Regent and Alexander Streets, Georgetown. It is alleged that Stewart, along with accomplices and armed with a firearm, robbed businessman Zhenz Sh Fa, 50, of $3 million in cash.

On the same day and at the same location, Stewart is also accused of discharging a loaded firearm at Zhao Peiming, with the intent to maim, disable, or cause grievous bodily harm.

Represented by attorney Ronald Bostwick, Stewart pleaded not guilty to both charges. In a bail application, Bostwick highlighted that his client has no prior convictions or pending matters before the court.

He also emphasised Stewart’s strong community ties, noting that he was born and raised in Alberttown. The attorney stated that Stewart was prepared to accept bail under suitable conditions, including regular reporting to the Alberttown Police Station.

However, the police prosecutor strongly objected to bail. The prosecutor presented evidence, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage allegedly capturing Stewart in the act.

She underscored the gravity and prevalence of the offence, the significant monetary sum involved, the use of a dangerous weapon, and Stewart’s confession to the crimes.

The magistrate upheld the prosecution’s objections, remanding Stewart to prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 6, 2025.

On the day of the robbery, a 34-year-old security guard was stationed at the boutique’s entrance while customers shopped inside. Two men arrived on a red and black motorcycle, with the pillion rider wielding a handgun. The armed suspect confronted the security guard and confiscated a “toy gun” the guard had concealed in his waistband.

The assailants then stormed the boutique, ordering everyone to remain still.

While one emptied the cashier’s drawer, stealing $3 million in daily sales, Zhao Peiming attempted to intervene. In response, the armed suspect fired his weapon, striking Zhao in the right thigh.

The suspects fled the scene on their motorcycle, leaving behind a 9mm spent shell.

Zhao Peiming was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he received medical treatment before being discharged.

As part of their investigations, police reviewed several CCTV recordings from the area, which reportedly provided crucial evidence leading to Stewart’s arrest.