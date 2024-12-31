GPHC records significant decrease in neonatal deaths in 2024

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has achieved a major milestone by recording the lowest neonatal deaths, as of December 29, 2024.

The announcement was made by the Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Dr. Winsome Scott.

During the hospital’s year-end press briefing on Monday at the Centre for Learning and Innovation in Georgetown, Dr. Scott said that the hospital recorded 83 neonatal deaths out of 947 neonatal admissions in 2023.

She further disclosed that “as of December 29, 2024, the GPHC has recorded 955 neonatal admissions and 41 neonatal deaths, representing a 50 per cent reduction in neonatal deaths when compared to 2023”.

This noteworthy achievement is as a result of the institution’s commitment to strengthening training and education initiatives, the procurement of medical equipment, and applying a multi-disciplinary approach to patient management.

In 2024, the hospital trained 46 healthcare professionals in neonatal skills.

“We also had monthly neonatal death reviews aimed at identifying areas of improvement. During 2024, we have prioritised acquiring lifesaving equipment; 26 of the neonatal deaths for 2024 were among babies born prematurely, Dr. Scott said.

She further said that “infections or sepsis was another major contributing factor to neonatal deaths. To address the spread of infections among our babies, the hospital has ensured the consistent supply of personal protective equipment for its staff”.

By adopting these strategies, Dr. Scott said that the department achieved a NICU Hand Hygiene Compliance rate of greater than or equal to 96 per cent throughout 2024, the highest such rating at the hospital.

The Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit said that overcrowding, a challenge often associated with the spread of infections and an increase in neonatal deaths, is now a rare occurrence at the hospital. This is attributed to several factors such as the increased number of beds for babies, and the acquisition of new equipment.

Additionally, Dr. Scott highlighted that the GPHC has stepped up its services, and now provides telemedicine consultations with both regional and private institutions.

“And through these consultations, we are able to advise on care and management of neonates. We also have an effective referral system from the GPHC to other equipped facilities, if we find ourselves with too many babies at one time.”

Dr. Scott added that “in January, we had our first neonate in Guyana who would have received peritoneal dialysis due to his kidney failure. I am happy to say that the baby was discharged, and is currently thriving.”

Building on the success of 2024, Dr. Scott said that the hospital remains committed to making even more improvements to its neonatal unit in order to ensure that every newborn Guyanese child receives the best start in life. (DPI)