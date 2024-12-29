New maternal health boats to enhance services in Regions One, Eight

The Ministry of Health has acquired two specialised maternal health boats to improve healthcare services for remote communities in Regions One and Eight.

Funded by the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunisation (GAVI) through UNICEF, the boats cost approximately $9 million and were constructed by local contractors over two years. These modern vessels are equipped with maternal transport cots and solar-powered vaccine refrigerators, designed to significantly enhance maternal and neonatal healthcare and immunisation efforts.

The boats will provide essential healthcare services to communities including Kamwatta, Parakeese, Karaburi, Santa Rosa, Waramuri Islands, Acquero, and Koko in Region One, as well as Waipa, Sandhill, Kaibarupai, Catchcow, Bishop Landing, Salawoo, and Orinduik in Region Eight.

At the handover ceremony held at the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard Wharf in Georgetown, Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo, highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to align hinterland healthcare services with those of the coastland.

“Currently, we have 16 boats and engines in Region One. This [boat] is going to be the seventeenth [boat in Region One] and the most modern one…Our aim is that every single community must have some sort of transportation connectivity with a major hospital,” he stated.

Dr Mahadeo continued, “So, whilst we are training more staff, providing more equipment and better facilities, transportation in Guyana via river will always be important.”

UNICEF’s Operations Manager for Guyana and Suriname, Abdul Salem-Saleh spoke about the long-standing partnership between the ministry and UNICEF over the years in ensuring hinterland residents have equitable access to healthcare services.

He said, “I would like to thank GAVI for supporting this project [financially]…We are very optimistic that we will continue on the same level in the coming years.”

The boats’ design complies with international best practices for reaching remote communities, which can be adopted by other nations encountering comparable geographical and logistical challenges.

Present at the handing-over ceremony was Maternal Child Health Officer, Dr Oneka Scott; Hinterland Health Coordinator, Michael Gouveia; Health Officer at UNICEF Guyana and Suriname, Joann Simpson; Youth and Adolescent Officer at UNICEF Guyana and Suriname, Jewell Crosse and Communication Officer at UNICEF, Crystal Stoll. (DPI)