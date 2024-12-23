My greatest aspiration is for a united and prosperous Guyana

-President Ali highlights PPP/C government’s tremendous strides in promoting inclusivity, reducing division

-says investments in human capacity, development will continue

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali signalling that his aspiration is for a united and prosperous Guyana, has noted that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration has made significant strides in promoting inclusivity and reducing division in Guyana.

The Head of State made these remarks during the most recent airing of “In the Seat”, where he indicated that Guyanese are seeing for themselves the tremendous growth and opportunities that abound and are reaping the benefits.

Going back, President Ali said that when one looks at some of the communities across the country where historically there would be resistance for PPP/C leaders or a PPP government, this has been completely wiped out.

These he said are areas where one would have thought in the past were so resistant that they would not even allow it.

Against this backdrop, the Head of State noted that he is humbled by the love and support that citizens across the country and across every community show to him as President and to the PPP/C administration.

“They’re believing now and they’re seeing for themselves the changes that are taking place in the community, they can’t be easily fooled or misled anymore,” he said.

President Ali further reiterated that citizens are witnessing for themselves the successes and opportunities coming their way.

With this, he added that his government will stay focused and continue its investment in the human capital of the country.

“I believe that we just have to stay focused, invest in the people, put the people first, invest in the human capital development of every citizen,” he affirmed.

Speaking of some of these programmes that have been implemented to invest in the development of Guyana’s human capital, he highlighted the nursing programme where anyone who wants to become a nurse with the basic qualifications can be trained free of cost while receiving a salary and guaranteed employment upon completion.

Further, President Ali spoke of the hospitality institute, the nearshoring programme and several other initiatives to have Guyanese trained and engaged.

Giving another example of a successful programme, he highlighted the implementation of the block-making project for the youths of Leopold Street. He noted that many persons thought this was a farcical thing.

“Today, those young persons went through training. They started block-making, they’re now building homes… they have a whole company called Leopold Incorporated… so that is the type of changes taking place,” President Ali added.

Further, he indicated that the historical approach of division by the opposition has very little weight today as he added that there is a tremendous underestimation by that faction as to the capacity of the population to reason things for themselves and to be analytical in their own way and make decisions that are beyond race and beyond what community they are from.

He added, “So the indicator would it’s all over there, when you go to all these community facilities that are being built, when you go to the sea wall and see Guyanese of all walks of life, all integrated, you know, it is fully an amazing feeling to me because I believe my greatest aspiration, is for united and prosperous Guyana.”

Lamenting on the support the PPP/C administration has garnered over the past four years, President Ali expressed his belief that this is going to be reflected hugely in the votes in 2025 polls.

“We’re going to win the elections with a huge margin and that is not being egotistical in any way; that is being honest… I’m humbled with the love and support that the people across every community are giving us, giving me, giving the People’s Progressive Party/Civic,” he added.