Leguan pastor hosts annual Christmas party for Sunday School children

PASTOR Harvey Gobin of the New Testament Church of God at Richmond Hill, Leguan, Essequibo River, delivered on his promise to the children of the church when as customary, a children’s party was held as part of the holiday festivities.

Gobin, who is both the Sunday School teacher and pastor told the Guyana Chronicle that every year since he has held those positions, he would ensure the children get their party and all the goodies that are expected.

Pastor Gobin was the Sunday School teacher before he became the pastor of the church. When the original pastor went to live abroad, he took up the role to lead the congregation.

He said that 25 children from the Sunday School Department of the New Testament Church of God were recently treated to specially prepared foods, fruits, sweets, cakes, beverages, ice cream and had a grand time socialising with each other at the church building.

Pastor Gobin said that the church hosted the event from the monetary offerings they collected from members throughout the year and they only had one sponsor, a teacher, who lives next door. The teacher donated the ice cream for the children’s party.

He reported that the money was utilised to prepare foods, beverages, apples, grapes, sweets, cakes and the other goodies associated with Christmas.

Pastor Gobin added that the children were feted with good food and drinks and also had some festive music to set the tone of the party, the most wonderful time of the year where, giving back, spreading joy and sharing is a hallmark of what the church is all about.

He pointed out that the children, members of the Sunday School Department, along with some of their parents were also present to partake in the festivities.

Pastor Gobin disclosed that a group of Spanish-speaking persons moved to the island recently with their families and have since been attending church along with their children. Despite the language barrier, he said that they have been helpful.

He stated that a resident, who returned home from Venezuela would assist in interpreting for them and they have since been able to better communicate with and understand the Spanish-speaking newcomers.

The pastor disclosed that they have 12 Spanish-speaking children in the Sunday School Department of the New Testament Church of God at Richmond Hill, Leguan.

He related that the children’s Christmas is a must because they look forward to it and he must fulfill that annually to keep the church tradition alive.

A Christmas get-together for the adult church members was also held.

Earlier this month, the Christmas Tree light-up was held at Enterprise Village, Leguan, at the ferry stelling. Toys were also distributed to nursery and primary school children following some caroling.