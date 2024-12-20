$150M awarded for critical drainage, irrigation works in Region Six towns

THE Ministry of Public Works continues to advance its national development agenda with the awarding of several contracts for critical drainage and irrigation works in the three towns in Region Six.

These projects, valued at a total of $150 million, will address internal drainage systems in Corriverton, Rose Hall, and New Amsterdam to mitigate flooding at the household level.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, emphasised that the contract sums awarded to contractors vary based on the scope of work required in each area.

“With the investments that we are making in improving the road network, we should also supplement that with drainage works.”

He pointed out, that historically this has been done annually in Georgetown since there is significant investment being made there in terms of developing infrastructure adding that, “we are now taking this to every town, every town.”

According to Minister Edghill, the work that will be done will be guided by the engineers and clerk of works.

He said that they are working to ensure that the internal drains which have been awarded are cleaned properly. “[The] excavator bucket can’t fit in. We got to get bucket, spade and we ain’t only cleaning the tops, we got to go underneath the bridge get out the stuff so the water must flow so we must be able to prevent flooding at the household level and we must also ensure that the roads of itself are properly drained.”

Additionally, he urged that the waste materials removed during the cleaning be disposed of properly and not left on the road shoulders.

He also pointed out the employment aspect of the contracts offered to local residents, stressing that “you have to now employ people to work with you. You have to hire your own truck and all of that is factored in to the size and price of the contract.”

Minister Edghill also announced that additional contracts will be awarded in the coming weeks. He said ongoing assessments to determine the extent of work needed is currently ongoing.

He urged contractors to ensure that all works are completed by the end of the year, adhering strictly to job specifications to deliver high-quality results.