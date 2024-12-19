Gabba draw leaves World Test Championship race in the balance

BAD weather sees the spoils shared in Brisbane in the crucial ICC World Test Championship contest from the Gabba.

Attention turns to the final two matches of Australia’s home series against India as a draw in Brisbane leaves the race to feature in next year’s World Test Championship final wide open.

Brisbane’s fickle December weather left both sides frustrated in the search for what was an unlikely victory on Wednesday, with bad weather around the Gabba leading to the respective captains shaking hands just after the scheduled time for tea on the final day.

India had been set 275 for victory as Australia declared their second innings after just 18 overs to setup a grandstand finish, with the tourists reaching 8/0 in reply before the inclement weather set in.

The hosts declared their second innings at 89/7, leaving India with a minimum of 56 overs to chase down the victory target and claim a 2-1 series lead.

Akash Deep was the last wicket to fall as India were dismissed for 260 in their first innings early on the final day and the Aussies set about scoring some quick runs once the weather cleared and they finally got the chance to chase a positive result.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Deep bowled well to ensure none of Australia’s batters got going, with skipper Pat Cummins declaring the hosts’ innings shortly after he had been dismissed for a quickfire 22.

Ongoing storms in the area saw play called off after tea, with the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series locked at 1-1 and both teams forced to settle for four points in the race to feature at next year’s ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s.

Australia remain in second place on the World Test Championship standings with a 58.89 points percentage and just in front of India in third with 55.88 per cent.

South Africa (63.33 percent) are out in front of the standings and in the box seat to feature in the one-off Test in June 2025, with Australia and India their closest challengers ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and the new year Test in Sydney at the start of next year. (ICC Media