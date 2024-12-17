Athanaze, Greaves, Louis lead Windies rise in Test rankings

WEST Indies’ emphatic 201-run triumph over Bangladesh in the first Test in Antigua has not only bolstered team morale but also catapulted several players up the ICC Test rankings.

The performance, though not the most polished, was a statement of intent that showcased a balanced team effort spearheaded by emerging stars and seasoned campaigners alike.

Alick Athanaze, one of the shining lights of the victory, has climbed 18 places to 62nd in the batting rankings after his crucial knocks of 90 and 42. The 25-year-old’s maturity under pressure has been a revelation, solidifying his status as one of the brightest prospects in West Indies cricket.

Justin Greaves (up 43 places to 81st) and Mikyle Louis (up 25 places to joint-86th) also made significant gains, highlighting the depth and promise in the West Indies’ batting ranks.

The Caribbean fast-bowling trio of Jayden Seales, Kemar Roach, and Alzarri Joseph has reaped the rewards for a disciplined and hostile display in Antigua. Seales, who led the attack with precision, has moved up three places to a career-best 11th in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings.

Roach’s masterclass of swing and seam bowling, coupled with his ability to dismantle top-order batters, has pushed him four spots to 17th. Meanwhile, the fiery Alzarri Joseph has climbed three places to 29th, reflecting his growing reputation as a strike bowler capable of rattling opposition line-ups.

Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed stood out with a six-wicket haul, 6-64, in the second innings, lifting him from 67th to 51st in the bowling rankings, while Litton Das and Mominul Haque have inched up a slot each to 32nd and 47th positions in the batting rankings.

Meanwhile, India’s fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has regained the top spot in the men’s Test bowling rankings after leading his team to a resounding 295-run victory over Australia in the first match of their ICC World Test Championship series in Perth.

Bumrah’s hauls of five for 30 and three for 42 have helped him overtake Josh Hazlewood and Kagiso Rabada and reach a career-best 883 rating points, the highest rating points tally ever by an India seam bowler. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (904) and Ravindra Jadeja (899) are the only bowlers from India to record higher points tallies.

This is the third time that Bumrah has been top of the rankings this year. He was top ranked for two one-month stretches each starting in February and October.

India’s huge victory in the first of five Tests is reflected in gains for several other players including centurions Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli.

Opener Jaiswal has overtaken Harry Brook and Kane Williamson to reach a career-best second position after top-scoring in Perth with 161 in the second innings, while Kohli’s unbeaten 100 has lifted him nine spots to 13th position after being outside the top 20 batters for the first time in 10 years.

KL Rahul has advanced from 60th to 49th position and Nitish Kumar Reddy has entered the batting rankings in 74th position, while Mohammad Siraj has moved up three spots to 25th position in the bowling rankings.

Australian Travis Head is back in the top 10 after notching a fighting 89 in the second innings while Alex Carey (up one place to 39th among batters) and Mitchell Marsh (up 10 places to 68th among bowlers) are among others to progress after their performances in Perth. Steve Smith, who could only manage zero and 17, has slid down to seventh place, his lowest position since December 2014.