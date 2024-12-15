Members of the Armed Forces to get the annual one-month bonus

–President Ali announces, says more investments in the pipeline

IN a heartfelt address to the members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) during the annual Christmas Breakfast at Base Camp Seweyo on Saturday, President Dr. Irfaan Ali expressed deep gratitude for their unwavering service, sacrifice, and commitment to safeguarding the nation’s security.

In recognition of their dedicated service and commitment, he announced that they will be receiving the annual Christmas bonus, the equivalent of one month’s salary, as a token of appreciation for their efforts.

The bonus will be provided to soldiers, police officers, and other personnel across the security forces, with a total of $1.6 billion being disbursed.

In his remarks, President Ali, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, expressed his deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by the Joint Services.

The Head of State acknowledged the critical role that the men and women of the GDF play in ensuring peace and security within Guyana and the broader region.

“We, a grateful nation, are thankful for your services, your sacrifice, and your commitment in the continuous oath of defending our homeland and keeping Guyana safe,” Dr. Ali said.

In line with the Christmas spirit, the President also used the occasion to encourage camaraderie and unity within the GDF, urging soldiers to continue fostering a sense of family and shared purpose.

He said: “Today is about you, and it happens at a very important time of the year; a time of the year when we reflect on the challenges we would have had to overcome, but also when we celebrate the revival of life, when we celebrate the renewal of hope, and when we celebrate the gift of God to humanity.

“It is a reminder that all of us are from one entity; from one family, and that is the family of humanity. But, more importantly, here at home, it reminds us that all of us are bonded together by that Guyanese spirit, and we all belong to the Guyanese family. We are one big integrated family called the Guyanese family.”

Ali acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families, noting that the demands of military service often come at great personal cost.

“The job of a soldier requires agility, continuous training, discipline, commitment, fitness, a life that is completely different; a life that is selfless, one that is completely dedicated to the protection and safeguarding of our country and our people. You have chosen a life that is the highest form of representation of patriotism, the highest form of representation of what it means to be a national figure,” he said.

Dr. Ali related that the government has demonstrated its commitment to the welfare and development of men and women in uniform through consistent investments in their education, infrastructure, and overall well-being.

Over the past four years, President Ali emphasised that the government has seized every opportunity to improve their living and working conditions.

As they continue to serve Guyana, the Head of State expressed: “I thank you for your service. I look forward to your continued commitment in setting the best example and best representation of your uniform. Wear it proudly and represent it with honour, dignity and pride.”

President Ali conveyed his best wishes to all members of the GDF for a peaceful and joyful Christmas season.

The Christmas Breakfast event, a tradition that has become a staple in the GDF’s calendar, provided an opportunity for soldiers to take a break from their duties and enjoy a festive meal together. The atmosphere was one of camaraderie, with smiles and laughter filling the air as service members came together to share in the holiday spirit.