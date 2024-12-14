Women ‘Gold Board’ workers to benefit from menstrual leave

–workers to get 10 per cent pay hike following agreement with GAWU

NEGOTIATIONS between the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) and the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) have resulted in a consensus on various enhancements for the employees represented within the union’s bargaining unit.

“We are excited to announce a groundbreaking new benefit: menstrual leave for female employees. Under this agreement, women will receive one day’s leave each month during their menstrual cycle,” GAWU said in press release.

While this practice is common in several countries around the world, the Gold Board would be the first in Guyana to implement such a progressive benefit. This initiative aims to alleviate some of the challenges women face during this time.

“We are confident that this new policy will enhance the overall welfare of our employees at the Gold Board, and the Union is actively working to extend this benefit to workers in other bargaining units where we hold negotiation rights,” GAWU said.

The agreement embraces vital improvements in allowances, such as meals, burning, and cashiers, paving the way for a brighter future. The union and the board have also reached an agreement on a 10 per cent pay hike for workers in 2024.

The workers, according to the union, are happy with the recent agreement forged between the parties, expressing their delight at the positive changes that have been achieved.

“The GAWU is particularly proud to have reached an agreement at the bilateral level, viewing it as a strong reflection of the friendly and respectful relationship shared between the Union and the Gold Board. This collaboration not only brings about improvements but also reinforces the importance of partnership in achieving common goals,” the union said.